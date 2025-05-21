News 9

Vetting candidates' spouses?

[Anchor]

Today (May 20), the People Power Party proposed a TV debate for the spouses of presidential candidates.

The response was cold.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung dismissed it immediately, saying it shouldn't be treated lightly, and unmarried candidate Lee Jun-seok criticized it as a nonsensical event.

Reporter Park Young-min has the story.

[Report]

Even the spouse of a presidential candidate, as a public figure, requires vetting.

Kim Yong-tae, the chairman of the People Power Party's emergency response committee, suggested a live debate between the spouses of candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jae-myung, Seol Nan-young, and Kim Hye-kyung.

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party's Emergency Response Committee: "They should candidly present their views to the public not only on policy philosophies for the socially vulnerable, but also on the role and responsibilities of the First Lady..."]

He stated that there is a need for an opportunity to assess the First Lady, who has been in a blind spot of scrutiny, to which candidate Kim Moon-soo expressed his willingness to accept it.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "While vetting the candidates is fundamental, the public also needs to know about the spouses and families."]

The People Power Party also called back comments made by Kim Hye-kyung (candidate Lee Jae-myung's wife) during the last presidential election.

[Kim Hye-kyung/Spouse of Democratic Party Candidate Lee Jae-myung/Jan. 2022/MBN 'Jung Woon-gap's Focus Analysis': "I believe that anyone who can influence a person with such great power as the president should be subject to unlimited scrutiny."]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung dismissed the possibility of the debate taking place.

He stated that the exercise of sovereignty should not be trivialized into an event-like spectacle.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "That's the problem of that party. It is impulsive, irresponsible, and without a plan. Does it even make sense? I request that you speak appropriately."]

Democratic Party lawmakers also countered by bringing up Kim Keon-hee, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Unmarried candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party also downplayed it as a 'total nonsense-fest.'

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If Kim Yong-tae had been in front of me, I would have severely scolded him."]

In response to Lee's comments, former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon pointed out that "the old-fashioned and outdated behavior is unrelated to age," calling it an inappropriate remark.

KBS News, Park Young-min.

