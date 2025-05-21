Abnormal weather hurts seedlings

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Normally, this time of year would be the peak of rice planting, but this year, the situation is quite different.



Due to abnormal weather, there have been numerous failures in creating seedbeds, causing significant concern among farmers.



Reporter Seong Yong-hee reports.



[Report]



The seedbed, which should be lush with green seedlings, is full of empty spots.



In this farm's seedbed, about 25% of the seedlings have rotted roots and wilted leaves, making them unsuitable for transplanting into the fields.



Although sowing began in mid-last month, some farmers have failed twice and are now making a third attempt.



[Park Min-soon/Rice farmer: "We made 20,000 seed trays in the first and second rounds, but we discarded 20%, which is about 4,000 trays. It hasn't been this severe before, but this year is particularly..."]



In Hongseong, Chungcheongnam-do Province, over 200 farms have failed to create seedbeds.



The number of discarded seed trays exceeds 120,000.



As a result, the surviving seedlings are not growing normally.



The rice planting season has been delayed by more than a week.



Last autumn, the rice seeds were weakened due to abnormal high temperatures, and this spring, physiological disorders have compounded due to the unusual low temperatures that have continued into this month, a situation that is similar nationwide.



A "seedbed bank" is being operated to support farms that have failed in creating seedbeds, but if the unusual temperature differences continue, a shortage of seedlings may occur.



[Jeong Yong-gap/Head of Crop Environment Team, Hongseong Agricultural Technology Center: "Farmers are trying to secure seedbeds through re-sowing. We have secured about 20,000 extra seed trays."]



If the planting is delayed, the growth period of the rice will shorten, raising concerns about harvest disruptions.



Farmers' anxiety is growing over whether they will ruin their entire year's harvest.



This is KBS News, Seong Yong-hee.



