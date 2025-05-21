Competition for campaign songs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



At the campaign sites of the candidates, the competition is fierce not only in speeches and pledges but also in campaign songs that reflect their individuality and aspirations.



Interestingly, there is a song that two candidates have chosen simultaneously.



Here’s a report on the presidential campaign songs by reporter Lee Ye-rin.



[Report]



Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung has chosen a song calling for impeachment in the square.



[Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung's campaign song 'Our Dream': "End the insurrection~ Recovery and growth~ Create a real Republic of Korea."]



He also has a hit song conveying commitment to economic growth.



[Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung's campaign song 'Red Sunset': "Recovery of people's livelihoods, economic growth, real Republic of Korea~ Now, Lee Jae-myung!"]



People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo has rewritten a catchy trot song.



[People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo's campaign song 'It's Real': "Ballot number 2, Kim Moon-soo~ Please vote~ The real one has appeared, now."]



The candidate also showcases some dance moves.



[People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo's campaign song 'Lovely': "Proud to be with Kim Moon-soo~ Only Kim Moon-soo, number 2~"]



The so-called 'sing-along' theme song from an animation has been chosen by both candidates.



[Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung's campaign song 'Gale of Change': "Turn crisis into opportunity~ Ballot number 1, Lee Jae-myung~"]



[People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo's campaign song 'Gale of Change': "Kim Moon-soo, who will lead the development of the Republic of Korea~"]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok has brought back the campaign song from former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo's 19th presidential election.



[Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok's campaign song 'Oh Hot': "Lee Jun-seok number 4~ Lee Jun-seok number 4~ All things anew, Lee Jun-seok number 4~"]



Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk has a self-composed song emphasizing an equal world.



[Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk's campaign song 'Let's Go to Equality': "Let's go beyond the walls of discrimination they built! Ballot number 5, Kwon Young-guk!"]



With a short election campaign period, the competition for campaign songs to attract voters' attention is intensifying.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



