Competition for campaign songs
입력 2025.05.21 (00:53)
[Anchor]
At the campaign sites of the candidates, the competition is fierce not only in speeches and pledges but also in campaign songs that reflect their individuality and aspirations.
Interestingly, there is a song that two candidates have chosen simultaneously.
Here’s a report on the presidential campaign songs by reporter Lee Ye-rin.
[Report]
Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung has chosen a song calling for impeachment in the square.
[Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung's campaign song 'Our Dream': "End the insurrection~ Recovery and growth~ Create a real Republic of Korea."]
He also has a hit song conveying commitment to economic growth.
[Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung's campaign song 'Red Sunset': "Recovery of people's livelihoods, economic growth, real Republic of Korea~ Now, Lee Jae-myung!"]
People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo has rewritten a catchy trot song.
[People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo's campaign song 'It's Real': "Ballot number 2, Kim Moon-soo~ Please vote~ The real one has appeared, now."]
The candidate also showcases some dance moves.
[People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo's campaign song 'Lovely': "Proud to be with Kim Moon-soo~ Only Kim Moon-soo, number 2~"]
The so-called 'sing-along' theme song from an animation has been chosen by both candidates.
[Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung's campaign song 'Gale of Change': "Turn crisis into opportunity~ Ballot number 1, Lee Jae-myung~"]
[People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo's campaign song 'Gale of Change': "Kim Moon-soo, who will lead the development of the Republic of Korea~"]
Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok has brought back the campaign song from former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo's 19th presidential election.
[Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok's campaign song 'Oh Hot': "Lee Jun-seok number 4~ Lee Jun-seok number 4~ All things anew, Lee Jun-seok number 4~"]
Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk has a self-composed song emphasizing an equal world.
[Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk's campaign song 'Let's Go to Equality': "Let's go beyond the walls of discrimination they built! Ballot number 5, Kwon Young-guk!"]
With a short election campaign period, the competition for campaign songs to attract voters' attention is intensifying.
This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.
입력 2025-05-21 00:53:51
