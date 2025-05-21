Ex-Capital Defense Chief testifies

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered to break down the doors and drag people out during the 12.3 emergency martial law, according to former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo.



He has refused to testify in court until now, but this is his first time providing testimony.



Former Commander Lee stated that he believed former President Yoon was not in a normal state of mind.



Reporter Jo Hye-jin has the story.



[Report]



Former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo, who had been reserved about the situation during the emergency martial law, appeared as a witness at the Central Military Court and testified for the first time that former President Yoon ordered to "break down the doors of the National Assembly and drag them out."



When he conveyed that the situation was difficult, former President Yoon reportedly responded, "Can't four people just carry one person out?"



Earlier, Captain Oh Sang-bae, who assisted former Commander Lee, also appeared in court on the 12th and provided similar testimony, with former Commander Lee explaining that he remembered this because his aide informed him.



Following former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun, additional testimony has emerged that former President Yoon ordered to break down the doors of the National Assembly.



Former Commander Lee also mentioned that during a phone call with former President Yoon, there was an instruction to "kick the door down and get in," stating that he thought "he was not in a normal state of mind."



He also noted that during a meeting at the Minister of National Defense's residence a month before the martial law, former President Yoon expressed difficulties regarding the political situation.



However, he clarified that while there was some discussion regarding election fraud, there was no mention of specific locations that needed to be secured, distancing himself from allegations of premeditated control over the election commission.



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



