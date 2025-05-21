10 inmates escape U.S. prison

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ten inmates who were incarcerated in a U.S. prison escaped through a hole they made in the bathroom wall.



They even left mocking messages saying it was too easy to escape.



In fact, it has been revealed that the security conditions of this prison were very poor.



This is a report by reporter Kim Yang-soon.



[Report]



A man in an orange prison uniform shakes the door violently.



Soon, other inmates gather and pull the door together with force.



After about 30 minutes, around 1 a.m., ten inmates in prison uniforms jump out of the building all at once.



They were captured on camera wrapping themselves in blankets and running past barbed wire onto the highway.



The escape was fully recorded on camera, with no one attempting to stop them, and they were discovered only after a staggering seven hours.



[Susan Hudson/New Orleans Correctional Sheriff: "There are indications that the escaped inmates received help from insiders. The escape was recognized at the morning roll call at 8:30 a.m."]



In the prison bathroom connected to the broken door, a hole made by removing the sink and toilet was found, with the words "Too easy, haha" written on it.



Police have apprehended 4 of the 10 escapees, but the whereabouts of the remaining 6 are unknown.



[Ann Kirkpatrick/New Orleans Police Department Supervisor: "These detainees recieved assistance in their escape from individuals inside of our department. And their escape was discovered during a routine headcount."]



The prison authorities stated that the CCTV monitor staff left their post for a meal during the escape, and that one-third of the internal surveillance cameras were out of order.



This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.



