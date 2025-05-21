News 9

Lotte misses chance, LG grabs it

입력 2025.05.21 (02:19)

[Anchor]

In the matchup between the 1st and 2nd place teams in professional baseball, LG Twins' Song Chan-eui seized the opportunity amid Hong Chang-ki's injury and hit his first career grand slam.

On the other hand, Lotte Giants' Yoon Sung-bin, who took the mound in the first team for the first time in about 300 days, missed his chance due to control issues despite showing good velocity.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu, please provide us with the details.

[Report]

Yes, Yoon Sung-bin, who emerged as Lotte's secret weapon due to difficulties in managing the starting rotation, showcased incredible velocity by striking out the first batter with three fastballs.

He thrilled Lotte fans by getting Kim Hyun-soo out with a slider exceeding 140 km/h, but that was where it ended.

Suddenly, his control faltered, and he began to issue balls, even giving up a bases-loaded walk.

In the second inning, his control remained shaky, and he failed to record any outs, leaving the mound with an embarrassing record of seven walks in one inning during a bases-loaded situation.

While Yoon Sung-bin missed his opportunity, LG's Song Chan-eui was different.

Against the new pitcher Park Jin, Song Chan-eui sent a powerful hit soaring into the outfield stands.

Stepping in as a starter due to the injury of regular outfielder Hong Chang-ki, Song Chan-eui made a strong impression with his debut grand slam, while Yoon Sung-bin hung his head in disappointment.

LG seemed to be taking the game easily, scoring a whopping 14 runs by the fourth inning, but Lotte's batting lineup was not to be underestimated.

Lotte ignited their comeback by scoring six runs in the sixth inning, and the two teams are currently facing off with a score of 14 to 9.

Hanwha Eagles' hard-throwing pitcher Moon Dong-joo displayed a seasoned approach against the NC Dinos lineup, focusing on pitch control rather than just velocity.

It was impressive to see him strike out all batters with breaking balls like sliders and forkballs.

Moon Dong-joo's six innings of scoreless pitching was complemented by Chae Eun-sung, who hit a home run for the first time in 24 games, helping Hanwha break their losing streak.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

