Heo Il-young named oldest MVP

입력 2025.05.21 (02:19)

[Anchor]

The hero of the thrilling professional basketball championship is LG Sakers' 39-year-old veteran forward, Heo Il-young.

From a silent contributor to oldest MVP, reporter Lee Mu-hyung brings us the story of Heo Il-young's basketball career.

[Report]

The performance of 'the seasoned veteran' Heo Il-young led to LG's miraculous first championship victory.

At the moment he became the oldest MVP in championship history at 39, Heo Il-young shed tears like a child in the embrace of his teammates.

[Heo Il-young/LG/Championship MVP: "I always thought of myself as a supporting role rather than a leading role since my rookie days, so I didn't have high expectations... Honestly, I was surprised when my name was called. It just feels so good."]

Since being drafted in 2009, he has worn two championship rings and earned the nickname 'Heo-mul-sun' for his signature high-arc shooting, but Heo Il-young had never received a round MVP award in his 15 seasons as a supporting player.

Before this season, he even experienced the pain of being excluded from the SK roster due to his age, but he proved his worth by winning both the team championship and MVP in his first year with LG.

["I wanted to show my determination and hard work, and I feel like I've proven that, so I think this is the end of it. Since I won MVP, isn't this the best moment?"]

Heo Il-young, who attributed the record of winning championships with three different teams to his teammates.

["MVP! MVP! MVP!"]

[Heo Il-young: "I want to remember this moment with this team for a lifetime, remember this team!"]

He stood tall as the happiest player in front of fans and family.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

