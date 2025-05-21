Shin Yu-bin advances in doubles
In the World Table Tennis Championships, ace Shin Yu-bin has advanced to the women's doubles round of 16 with her new partner Yoo Han-na.
Following the retirement of the golden duo's eldest member Jeon Ji-hee, Shin Yu-bin and Yoo Han-na have started to work together. Although their training time has been short, they seem calm during the matches, possibly due to their previous experience playing together on the junior national team.
When Yoo Han-na, who is making her debut at the World Championships, shows signs of nervousness, her younger sister Shin Yu-bin reassures her.
The Shin Yu-bin and Yoo Han-na pair dominated their opponents throughout the match and secured victory in the round of 32, thus reaching the women's doubles round of 16.
Shin Yu-bin also advanced to the quarterfinals in the mixed doubles with Lim Jong-hoon.
Ace Shin Yu-bin's quest for a medal at the World Championships is going smoothly.
