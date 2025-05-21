Kim's aide received luxury bag

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We have reported that the prosecution is searching for connections between Geonjin Beopsa, a former Unification Church executive, and Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, and has conducted several searches to find the whereabouts of an expensive Chanel bag.



The prosecution even tracked sales histories, to identify that this bag was delivered to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee's secretary.



This is a report by reporter Jeong Hae-joo.



[Report]



Recently, the prosecution executed a search warrant on Chanel Korea to ascertain product sales histories.



They sezied evidence that between April and August 2022, former Unification Church executive Mr. Yoon gave Geonjin Beopsa a high-priced Chanel bag, which was delivered to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee's secretary, Ms. Yoo.



Ms. Yoo, from Covana Contents, has consistently accompanied Mrs. Kim while serving as an administrative officer in the presidential office.



Ms. Yoo was also included in the search targets when the prosecution searched the former president's couple's residence on the 30th of last month to find the whereabouts of the bag and other items.



The prosecution believes that Ms. Yoo received a bag worth over 10 million won from Geonjin Beopsa, then with an additional several million won exchanged it for another bag and other items..



['Geonjin Beopsa' Jeon Seong-bae / May 12th: "(Do you acknowledge that you delivered a necklace and valuables to Mrs. Kim through Unification Church requests?) ...."]



Mr. Jeon, who has claimed that he "lost" these items along the way, reportedly stated in a recent additional summons investigation that he gave the bag to Ms. Yoo but later received it back.



He also added that he instructed the exchanges and that the bag is currently lost.



The prosecution, doubting the credibility of his statement, is proceeding with the investigation while considering the possibility that it may have actually been delivered to Mrs. Kim.



In response, Mrs. Kim's side has stated to reporters that they have not received any bags from Mr. Jeon or others.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



