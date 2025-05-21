Police seek arrest warrant for killer

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The police have applied for an arrest warrant for Cha Cheol-nam, who killed two people and went on a stabbing spree in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.



Cha claimed that he killed the victims because they did not repay 30 million won, and he stated that the stabbing spree was due to being belittled.



Ha Nuri has the report.



[Report]



This man, being escorted between police cars lined up around the lake, is Cha Cheol-nam, who was caught 10 hours after the report of a stabbing spree.



["They caught him. He's going, he's going."]



Upon arrest, it was revealed that Cha had killed brothers in their 50s two days before the rampage, claiming to the police that the reason was "because he did not repay 30 million won."



[Cha Cheol-nam/Suspect of murder: "(Why did you kill the victims?) They borrowed money from me and did not repay it. For 12 years...."]



The police investigation revealed Cha's course of action.



Around 4 PM on the 17th, he lured victim A, a man in his 50s, to his home under the pretense of having drinks and killed him with a blunt weapon.



An hour later, he went to the victim's house and killed his brother.



Two days later, while hiding his crimes, he stabbed a 60-year-old convenience store owner and fled.



He then also attacked his 70-year-old landlord with a weapon, injuring him.



Cha claims the reason for wielding the weapon was "because they slandered me" and "because they belittled me."



However, the police confirmed that Cha had purchased the weapon in advance earlier this month, indicating that there are circumstances of premeditated crime.



They plan to deploy a profiler to determine if he is a psychopath.



The police have applied for an arrest warrant for Cha on charges of murder and attempted murder.



Yesterday (May 19), an arrest warrant was also applied for a man in his 40s of Chinese nationality who threatened five citizens with a weapon at Dongtan Lake Park in Gyeonggi Province on the same day, on charges of attempted murder.



This is KBS News Ha Nuri.



