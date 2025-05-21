News 9

Zinc contamination of farm land soil

입력 2025.05.21 (04:55)

[Anchor]

As the summer monsoon approaches, dredging work is underway in various rivers in the metropolitan area to prevent flooding.

However, some of the dredged soil from the construction has been found to contain heavy metals exceeding the standard levels.

KBS's investigation discovered that this contaminated dredged soil has been spread on fields used for growing crops.

Reporter Choi Min-young has the details.

[Report]

Recently, a river in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, completed dredging work in preparation for flooding during the upcoming monsoon season.

The large amount of dredged soil generated from digging and widening the waterway was all moved to nearby fields.

However, analysis of the soil from this river revealed that the heavy metal zinc was detected at three times the standard level.

This is presumed to be due to factories located around the river.

[Lee Kyung-yul/Environment Action Association: "Since this area has been designated for factory establishment approvals, it is possible for pollutants to exceed the zinc component in wastewater..."]

Another river in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, underwent construction in March, and the dredged soil was also used for farm land development, where significantly higher levels of zinc were detected.

Results of an environmental organization's collection and analysis of soil samples from 33 rivers where dredging work was conducted in the Gyeonggi area, including Yeoju and Gwangju, found that zinc exceeded the standard in three locations.

Of these three locations, two have plans to use the dredged soil for land reclamation, specifically for creating fields for crop cultivation.

There are guidelines that require local government departments to verify whether the dredged soil meets heavy metal standards when it is used for agricultural land.

Although the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs has implemented these guidelines since January this year, they have not been properly followed on-site.

[Gwangju City Hall Official/Voice Altered: "I don't think they said that (analysis of components) should be done before the construction. Since they have to dredge as much as possible with a limited budget..."]

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs stated that it is considering measures to encourage thorough inspection of heavy metal contamination in land reclamation for agriculture.

This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.

공지·정정

