Banks to raise stress DSR to 1.5%

[Anchor]

When applying for a loan at a bank, the limits are applied differently based on income.

The ratio of the principal and interest to be repaid over a year divided by annual income is called DSR, and banks only lend money up to a limit that does not exceed 40% of this DSR.

However, last February, a concept called 'stress DSR' was introduced.

When calculating DSR, a stress rate, a type of additional interest rate, is added to calculate the loan limit.

Although the actual loan interest rate does not increase, it assumes a situation where a higher interest rate than the current one is applied, so naturally, the loan limit decreases.

This stress DSR will be implemented in three phases starting in July.

How much the loan limits will change is reported by reporter Kim Ji-sook.

[Report]

In the past two weeks, the five major commercial banks have seen an increase of nearly 3 trillion won in loans, which is analyzed to be due to an increase in housing transactions following the temporary lifting of the land transaction permit system, leading to a subsequent increase in loans.

The stress DSR, which was established to curb this real estate overheating and increase in household debt, will be expanded to all financial institutions starting in July.

While it varies slightly by loan type, the applicable stress rate is set at 1.5%.

For someone with an income of 100 million won, their loan limit, which was previously 630 million won, will decrease by 33 million won starting in July.

However, considering the sluggish real estate market in the provinces, it will only be applied to the metropolitan area until the end of this year.

[Kim Min-soo/Head of Financial Statistics Team, Bank of Korea: "With the implementation of the second phase, the speed of increase in household debt has stabilized very quickly. There may be some pre-demand, but we expect it to stabilize quickly starting in July."]

Actual users of loans in the metropolitan area may have to adjust their financial plans.

[Kim Min-young/Seocho-gu, Seoul: "(At the end of last year) I took out a mortgage, but no matter how much I combined my income, the amount limit was too strict, so it was really difficult at that time. I need to move for my children's education..."]

However, the expected lowering of base interest rate could be a variable.

[Choi Hwang-soo/Adjunct Professor, Konkuk University Graduate School of Real Estate: "If interest costs decrease, there is a high possibility that people will actively enter the market, so it may not be enough to completely block it..."]

Considering livelihood loans, this measure will not apply to credit loans under 100 million won.

As of the first quarter of this year, household debt reached 1,928.7 trillion won, the highest ever.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.

