News 9

Overseas voting begins

입력 2025.05.21 (04:55)

[Anchor]

Over 250,000 overseas voters have registered to participate in the overseas voting that started today.

The interest among the expatriates is high, as they are willing to travel long distances to find polling stations.

Kim Hyo-shin reports on the scenes at polling stations around the world.

[Report]

A long line formed early at the polling station in Beijing, China.

The duty and right of a sovereign citizen to cast a vote is felt the same way overseas.

[Lee Rae-kyu/Chinese Student: "As a citizen of the Republic of Korea, I feel that I must cast my vote, so I am approaching the voting seriously."]

On the opposite side of the world in Europe, as soon as voting began at 8 AM, expatriates started to arrive at the polling stations.

[Park Victoria/Nun in Paris, France: "I came here hoping that a leader, one for the Republic of Korea, will be chosen."]

[Kim Young-sun/Exchange Student in Germany: "It took about an hour and a half by train and tram. I felt that there was a need for significant political change, which is why I decided to vote."]

Overseas voting requires prior registration, and it is unfortunate when expatriates have to turn back due to issues.

[Kim Shin-young/Expatriate in Japan: "It seems that my registration did not go through. I did it online, but maybe it wasn't completed...."]

The overseas voting for the 21st presidential election will be conducted at 223 polling stations worldwide until 5 PM local time on the 25th.

The number of overseas voters this time is around 250,000 across 118 countries worldwide.

This is an increase of about 14% compared to the last presidential election.

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made overseas voting difficult, and the significant interest of overseas expatriates in the snap election situation are believed to be contributing factors.

Overseas voting is being conducted or the first time in countries like Cuba, with which diplomatic relations were established last year, and polling stations have also been set up for overseas deployment units like the Dongmyeong Unit.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting for KBS News from Beijing.

  • Overseas voting begins
    • 입력 2025-05-21 04:55:02
    News 9
