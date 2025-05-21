Bear warnings for hikers

동영상 고정 취소

The time has come for the Asiatic black bears living in the Jirisan and Deogyusan areas to be very active.



The probability of encountering a bear while hiking has increased.



Reporter Lee Se-heum will share safety guidelines.



[Report]



Sniffing around for food and climbing to the tops of trees without hesitation, this is the Asiatic black bear, a critically endangered species.



Since their first release in 2004, it is estimated that over 90 bears now live in the Jirisan and Deogyusan areas.



They have a habit of avoiding human traces and smells, so encounters with hikers are rare, but one should not let their guard down.



This is because bear activity has officially begun, and their habitat is expanding.



The Asiatic black bear wakes up from hibernation in early spring and becomes active from May when mating begins.



In fact, an analysis of their activity range last year showed that from June to August, their territory expanded by more than five times compared to spring.



If you encounter a bear while hiking, do not run away quickly.



[Lee Sa-hyun/Head of Habitat Conservation Division, Korea National Park Service: "Running away is the most dangerous action. If a person moves suddenly, the bear may perceive it as a threat and may attack."]



It is advisable to attach a metal bell to signal your location or prepare a loud whistle-like device to make noise if you encounter a bear.



Experts emphasize avoiding non-designated trails where bears may appear and that people should hike together in groups of two or more.



The Korea National Park Service has installed flags and guides indicating bear habitats in over 600 places, including prohibited paths.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



