Need for better childcare centers

[Anchor]



Statistics have been released that can gauge whether the low birth rate situation can be improved.



According to a government survey, the percentage of women in their 20s who wish to marry has increased by more than 7 percentage points compared to a year ago, reaching 64%.



Perceptions about childbirth have also changed, with the percentage of respondents saying that having children is necessary increasing by nearly 10 percentage points from a year ago, surpassing 70%.



The government evaluates that the support for housing specifically for newlyweds and childbirth couples has a significant impact.



So, what is the situation with childcare centers, which is where more than half of families with infants entrust their children?



It has been found that the physical and mental health of childcare teachers needs improvement.



Additionally, parents still feel a gap in childcare support.



Reporter Kim Woo-jun has the details.



[Report]



Childcare teachers gather one by one in the director's office.



They exchange drinks and engage in conversation.



This is a morning tea time aimed at checking the mental state of the teachers.



[Kim Kyung-sook/Childcare Center Director: "It's a time to talk about any difficulties we face and to communicate with each other. It's brief, but I believe it is helpful."]



In light of the ongoing child abuse incidents at childcare centers, the psychological burden on childcare teachers is considerable.



In fact, it has been revealed that one in four to five childcare teachers is experiencing mental health difficulties.



The majority reported feeling stressed.



About 18% of childcare teachers responded that they have experienced violations of their rights due to undue interference.



43% of childcare teachers reported experiencing physical health issues.



Most of these were musculoskeletal disorders, such as back pain or shoulder stiffness.



[Kim Jin-hee/Childcare Teacher: "Since we spend a lot of time sitting, when we have to pick up a child and stand up... I think there are probably very few teachers who can actually take all of their break time."]



From the parents' perspective, it has been found that they still feel a gap in childcare support at childcare centers.



In reality, the average usage time of childcare centers is 7 hours and 30 minutes per day, but parents want 8 hours and 20 minutes, which is 50 minutes more.



[Lee Ga-young/Guardian: "(The childcare center's operating hours) are until 4:30 or 5, but parents usually work until around 6 in the evening. If they could adjust the hours to match that, it might reduce the burden on parents a bit."]



Childcare center directors responded that additional staffing, facility improvements, and better treatment for childcare teachers are necessary.



This is KBS News, Kim Woo-jun.



