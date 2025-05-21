Son Heung-min arrives in Bilbao, D-2

News 9

[Anchor]

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has arrived in Bilbao, the battleground for the Europa League final, as he embarks on his first challenge for a professional stage victory.

British fans have already gathered on-site for the crucial match against Manchester United, showing their passionate support.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young brings us the local atmosphere ahead of the final.

[Report]

Bilbao is a small city in northern Spain, famous for the Guggenheim Museum.

In the heart of the city stands a grand stadium.

This is the home ground of Athletic Bilbao, which adheres to a strict Basque-only policy.
But in two days, it will temporarily transform into a 'small England'.

Two Premier League teams, Tottenham and Manchester United, who need to shake off their worst league performances, will face off in the Europa League final.

This is the San Mamés Stadium, where the Europa League final will take place.

It can accommodate over 50,000 spectators, and it is expected that the seats will be filled with Tottenham and Manchester United fans coming from England, creating a heated atmosphere.

As officials prepare for the match, conducting final checks on the grass and inspecting the official match ball, the nearby downtown area is buzzing in a festive atmosphere.

Tottenham and Manchester United fans who arrived early from England have already engaged in a fierce off-field support battle.

[Aaron Hill & Bob Dave/Manchester United fans: "It should be a whitewash here really, because Tottenham have never won a trophy. Man United has won so many trophies. Tottenham is just here for a day out."

[Josh Bibby & Mark Bibby/Tottenham fans: "Unfortunately, even though we're a big club, we haven't had much success with trophies. Son's going to be the one to lift it, if we make it. (That would confirm his legacy.)"]

Son Heung-min, entering the battleground with his teammates to the enthusiastic cheers of fans.

Whether he can establish a monumental first victory on the professional stage here in Bilbao is just two days away.

This is Kim Hwa-young from KBS News in Bilbao.

