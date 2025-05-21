Lee Jung-hoo resumes hitting streak

동영상 고정 취소

In Major League Baseball, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants recorded a hit for the first time in three games with a powerful double that brought in a run.



In the bottom of the 8th inning, with the Giants behind 2-0, two outs and runners on first and second, Lee Jung-hoo perfectly pulled a low sweeper from the opposing pitcher for a double.



This was his 13th double of the season and his first hit in three games, as Lee finished with 1 hit in 4 at-bats and 1 RBI.



Despite Lee Jung-hoo's timely hit, the San Francisco Giants lost the game 3-1.



After securing his place in the Major League, Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers made a significant mistake in his first start in three games.



In the top of the 1st inning, with one out and runners on first and second, he misjudged a routine pop-up, leading to a scoring opportunity for the opposing team.



Under the pressure of the error, he also went hitless, finishing with 0 hits in 4 at-bats, and the team lost 9-5, marking their fourth consecutive defeat.



Shohei Ohtani hit his 17th home run of the season, reclaiming the sole lead in Major League home runs.



