Lee Jung-hoo resumes hitting streak
입력 2025.05.21 (05:19) 수정 2025.05.21 (05:19)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
In Major League Baseball, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants recorded a hit for the first time in three games with a powerful double that brought in a run.
In the bottom of the 8th inning, with the Giants behind 2-0, two outs and runners on first and second, Lee Jung-hoo perfectly pulled a low sweeper from the opposing pitcher for a double.
This was his 13th double of the season and his first hit in three games, as Lee finished with 1 hit in 4 at-bats and 1 RBI.
Despite Lee Jung-hoo's timely hit, the San Francisco Giants lost the game 3-1.
After securing his place in the Major League, Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers made a significant mistake in his first start in three games.
In the top of the 1st inning, with one out and runners on first and second, he misjudged a routine pop-up, leading to a scoring opportunity for the opposing team.
Under the pressure of the error, he also went hitless, finishing with 0 hits in 4 at-bats, and the team lost 9-5, marking their fourth consecutive defeat.
Shohei Ohtani hit his 17th home run of the season, reclaiming the sole lead in Major League home runs.
In the bottom of the 8th inning, with the Giants behind 2-0, two outs and runners on first and second, Lee Jung-hoo perfectly pulled a low sweeper from the opposing pitcher for a double.
This was his 13th double of the season and his first hit in three games, as Lee finished with 1 hit in 4 at-bats and 1 RBI.
Despite Lee Jung-hoo's timely hit, the San Francisco Giants lost the game 3-1.
After securing his place in the Major League, Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers made a significant mistake in his first start in three games.
In the top of the 1st inning, with one out and runners on first and second, he misjudged a routine pop-up, leading to a scoring opportunity for the opposing team.
Under the pressure of the error, he also went hitless, finishing with 0 hits in 4 at-bats, and the team lost 9-5, marking their fourth consecutive defeat.
Shohei Ohtani hit his 17th home run of the season, reclaiming the sole lead in Major League home runs.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Lee Jung-hoo resumes hitting streak
-
- 입력 2025-05-21 05:19:02
- 수정2025-05-21 05:19:12
In Major League Baseball, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants recorded a hit for the first time in three games with a powerful double that brought in a run.
In the bottom of the 8th inning, with the Giants behind 2-0, two outs and runners on first and second, Lee Jung-hoo perfectly pulled a low sweeper from the opposing pitcher for a double.
This was his 13th double of the season and his first hit in three games, as Lee finished with 1 hit in 4 at-bats and 1 RBI.
Despite Lee Jung-hoo's timely hit, the San Francisco Giants lost the game 3-1.
After securing his place in the Major League, Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers made a significant mistake in his first start in three games.
In the top of the 1st inning, with one out and runners on first and second, he misjudged a routine pop-up, leading to a scoring opportunity for the opposing team.
Under the pressure of the error, he also went hitless, finishing with 0 hits in 4 at-bats, and the team lost 9-5, marking their fourth consecutive defeat.
Shohei Ohtani hit his 17th home run of the season, reclaiming the sole lead in Major League home runs.
In the bottom of the 8th inning, with the Giants behind 2-0, two outs and runners on first and second, Lee Jung-hoo perfectly pulled a low sweeper from the opposing pitcher for a double.
This was his 13th double of the season and his first hit in three games, as Lee finished with 1 hit in 4 at-bats and 1 RBI.
Despite Lee Jung-hoo's timely hit, the San Francisco Giants lost the game 3-1.
After securing his place in the Major League, Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers made a significant mistake in his first start in three games.
In the top of the 1st inning, with one out and runners on first and second, he misjudged a routine pop-up, leading to a scoring opportunity for the opposing team.
Under the pressure of the error, he also went hitless, finishing with 0 hits in 4 at-bats, and the team lost 9-5, marking their fourth consecutive defeat.
Shohei Ohtani hit his 17th home run of the season, reclaiming the sole lead in Major League home runs.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.