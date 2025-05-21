[News Today] Lee urges overseas Koreans to vote
[LEAD]
With less than two weeks to go until the presidential election, the race is heating up. Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is intensifying his appeal to voters. Lee emphasized that“a vote is more powerful than a bullet.”
[REPORT]
Lee Jae-myung! Lee Jae-myung!
While stumping the northern part of Gyeonggi-do Province, DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung stressed that peace is the economy.
He has pledged to revive the economy in the areas located close to the inter-Korean border by building a peace system based on strong national defense.
Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
As governor, all I could do was allocate more budget to the northern areas.
If you give me the power to run the country, I will do what I can as president.
He has proposed an economic development plan for the northern part of Gyeonggi-do Province.
Including the utilization of the returned site of a U.S. military base in Paju, and the creation of a special peace economic zone to foster green industries.
He reiterated that the idea of separating Gyeonggi-do Province would be disadvantageous to the northern part.
Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
The northern part has a weak industrial economic foundation because of regulations. Promising deregulation through separation is fraud.
Lee also encouraged overseas voters to make sure to cast their votes, saying a vote is more powerful than a bullet.
Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
We must win even by one vote. We must overwhelmingly punish them. Right?
Regarding another worker's death at an SPC Samlip factory recently, Lee asked, targeting his PPP rival, Kim Moon-soo, why he thinks the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, which helps reduce workplace deaths, is malicious.
The DP candidate, who is currently stumping the capital area, visited Incheon on Wednesday to sway voters.
