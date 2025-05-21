News Today

[News Today] Kim vows to support vulnerable groups

[LEAD]
People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo made his campaign rounds in Seoul, visiting a slum area to highlight his pledge to eliminate social blind spots. He took direct aim at Lee Jae-myung's legal risks, saying that instead of wearing a bulletproof vest, he should be in prison.

[REPORT]
Kim Moon-soo! Kim Moon-soo!

People Power Party Presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo got on his knees to bow to his cheering supporters.

He strongly denounced his Democratic Party counterpart Lee Jae-myung from the get-go.

He said that Lee is not only using bulletproof glass to protect himself but also legislating bulletproof laws to remove his legal risks.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
A wrongdoer should not be wearing a bulletproof vest but enter the nation's safest and most bulletproof facility, the prison.

The PPP presidential candidate also visited a slum area.

He checked out how the area is being developed and promised to provide aid to the vulnerable population.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
This is our society's blind spot. Facilities for people like this should be improved to meet the minimum living conditions.

When he met with the representatives of culture and art groups, he pledged more assistance to develop the domestic art sector.

He also promised to build culture centers and performance venues so that anyone can enjoy cultural activities within a ten-minute walking distance.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
I believe that investing state finance in arts and developing and assisting culture and arts is an important presidential duty.

Kim Moon-soo is continuously reaching out to the marginalized populations in an attempt to communicate directly with the people.

He continues to campaign in the Seoul metropolitan area Wednesday to expand his ties to the moderates.

