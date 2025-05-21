News Today

[News Today] Overseas voting underway

[LEAD]
With just over ten days left until the presidential election, overseas voting has begun. Despite the short registration period due to the snap election, more than 250-thousand Korean nationals abroad have signed up to cast their ballots.

[REPORT]
A long line has formed from the early hours at a polling station in Beijing.

The right and duty to vote as a sovereign citizen holds just as true for Koreans overseas.

Lee Rae-gyo / Student in China
As a South Korean national, of course I should vote. I take it seriously.

Across the globe in Europe, overseas Koreans have also come out at the start of voting at 8 a.m.

Park Victoria / Catholic nun in Paris
I came with the hope to elect a good leader for South Korea.

Kim Young-sun / Exchange student in Germany
It took about an hour and a half by train and tram. I voted because I felt a big political change is needed.

Overseas voting requires prior application. Regrettably some return without casting a ballot due to related issues.

Kim Shin-young / Resident in Japan
It seems I'm not registered. I did it online, but maybe it wasn’t completed properly.

Voting overseas for the 21st presidential election will continue at 223 polling stations worldwide until 5 p.m. Sunday May 25 in accordance with respective local times.

There are some 250-thousand eligible voters in 118 countries this time.

It's up 14% from the previous presidential election.

The higher figure is attributed to the post pandemic era and also keen interest generated by the early snap election.

Overseas voting also took place for the first time in countries like Cuba, which established diplomatic ties with Korea last year. Polling stations were also set up for troops stationed abroad, including the Dongmyeong Unit.

