[News Today] Luxury bag given to Kim's secretary

[LEAD]
Prosecutors are zeroing in on potential connections between shaman Jeon Seong-bae, a former Unification Church official, and former First Lady Kim Keon-hee. Their focus is on possible behind-the-scenes lobbying involving a Chanel bag. After tracking the purchase history, they found evidence suggesting the bag was delivered to Kim’s personal assistant.

[REPORT]
The prosecution recently executed a search and seizure warrant on Chanel Korea and found purchase history data.

The prosecutors discovered circumstances indicating that the high-end Chanel bag which former Unification Church official Yun had given to fortune teller Geonjin Beopsa was delivered to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee's personal assistant Yu.

Yu, who had worked at ex-First Lady's company Covana Contents and also served as an administrative officer at the Office of the President, has assisted her for many years.

The secretary was also the target of search and seizure when prosecutors raided ex-President Yoon's private residence on April 30th to find the bag.

The prosecution believes that after Yu had received the bag priced at over ten million won or more than 7 thousand dollars from Geonjin Beopsa, she paid several million won additionally and exchanged it with another bag and other products two more times.

Jeon Seong-bae (Geonjin Beopsa) / (May 12)
"Do you admit that you gave Kim a necklace and other valuables at the request of the Unification Church?" ...

Geonjin Beopsa or Jeon Seong-bae claimed that he had lost the goods, but testified at a recent questioning that he had given the bag to Yu but she returned it later.

He added that he told Yu to exchange the bag, but he lost it and doesn't have it now.

Not convinced by his testimony, the prosecution is investigating the case while keeping in mind that the bag was actually delivered to former First Lady Kim.

Nevertheless, Kim's lawyers told reporters that she had not received a bag from Jeon or any other individuals.

공지·정정

