[News Today] Student dies during field training

입력 2025.05.21 (15:49) 수정 2025.05.21 (15:50)

[LEAD]
A deadly fire broke out at a pig farm in Hapcheon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, killing a 19-year-old college trainee on site for field training. The field training was mandatory for graduation. It marks the second trainee death from the university in three years, heightening concerns over safety oversight.

[REPORT]
Black smoke billows from a three-story pig farm.

A firefighting helicopter keeps sprinkling water onto the burning facility to put out the flames.

When the fire broke out, 19 people, including farm workers, evacuated. But a 19-year-old trainee who had been missing was later found dead.

The student was from Korea National University of Agriculture and Fisheries.

The school's sophomores are required to undergo field training. The student who died in the fire had been receiving long-term training at this facility since March.

Three years ago, a student from the same university died after getting caught in a fertilizer mixing machine at a flower farm. Following the latest fatal accident, safety concerns have surfaced again.

Trainee / (VOICE MODIFIED)
We do receive safety training, but it's just about precautions and avoiding lifting heavy things.

The farm where the fire occurred hadn’t been inspected once since being designated as a training site in 2023.

The university says a field safety inspection by a specialized company was slated for later this month.

Staff at Korea Nat'l Univ. of Agriculture & Fisheries / (VOICE MODIFIED)
Due to foot-and-mouth disease, the inspection was delayed and scheduled for May 29.

This year, 414 students from Korea National University of Agriculture and Fisheries are receiving training at 201 facilities nationwide.

The college has suspended training for students majoring in Swine Science, and launched emergency safety inspections at all training sites.

