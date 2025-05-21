[News Today] N. Korean defectors testify at UN

[LEAD]

A high-level meeting at the United Nations General Assembly has, for the first time, focused exclusively on North Korea's human rights violations. Taking the stage were two North Korean defectors, one of whom testified that her friends were executed for sharing South Korean dramas.



[REPORT]

North Korean defector Kim Eun-ju takes to the stage.



She gives a vivid testimony of her childhood when she lost her father who starved to death and waited in darkness for her mother who went out to get food.



Kim Eun-ju / North Korean defector

Just 11 years old, waiting alone in the dark. It's night. I was counting from one to 100 believing that if I finished the counting my mother would walk through the door.



She fled the country to survive but experienced human trafficking.



Kim Eun-ju / North Korean defector

My mother, sister and I, all of us were sold for only 2,000 yuan, less than 300 U.S. dollars.



Kang Gyu-ri who escaped the North from Wonsan on a wooden boat two years ago shed light on the regime's three evil human rights laws including one on rejecting reactionary ideology and culture.



Kang Gyu-ri / North Korean defector

Three of my friends were executed. Two of them in public for distributing South Korean dramas. One of them was only 19 years old.



Human rights groups pointed out such violations are the foundation of the North's weapons development programs.



Pyongyang lodged a strong protest.



Kim Song / N. Korean Ambassador to UN

Yet more deplorable indeed is the invitation as witnesses of the scum of the earth who don't care about even their parents and families.



Pundits believe the North's human rights issues addressed during the high-level UN General Assembly meeting have served to draw attention from all UN member states.