[News Today] Life scientists meet in Busan

입력 2025-05-21 15:49:16 수정 2025-05-21 15:51:04 News Today





The four-day Federation of Asian and Oceanian Biochemists and Molecular Biologists Conference is being held in Busan.



The conference is an opportunity for world-leading life scientists to share their research information.



This year's conference is attended by roughly 4,000 researchers in life science and bio industries from some 30 countries who are there to share latest research findings and future technologies.