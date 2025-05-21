[News Today] Celebrity couple donates KRW 200mn
입력 2025.05.21 (15:49) 수정 2025.05.21 (15:51)
[LEAD]
We wrap up today with a heartwarming story to share. Married couple singer Lee Hyo-ri and musician Lee Sang-soon, made a meaningful donation to help young people.
[REPORT]
Celebrity couple Lee Hyo-ri and Lee Sang-soon have donated 200 million won, or some 144,000 U.S. dollars.
According to the nonprofit The Beautiful Foundation, the couple donated the funds on Monday to support young people preparing to live independently.
They are young people who have just left child welfare facilities or foster care and are beginning life on their own.
In line with the couple's wish to help these young people in leading independent and stable lives, the money will be used to help with their academic studies as well as other areas.
Just last week, the couple also donated two tons of pet food to a stray animal shelter and is known to have taken part in a volunteer cleanup at the center.
Through consistent good deeds, they’re demonstrating the positive influence of public figures.
