Lee Jae-myung courts Incheon

[Anchor]



The presidential candidates of major political parties competed today (May 21) in the metropolitan area.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party promised to grow the local economy in Incheon, where his constituency is located.



He stated that the internal conflict has not ended and that the conspiracy to eliminate political opponents persists, urging voters to send a warning to those who mock the reality of needing bulletproof security.



Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung has been focusing on the metropolitan area for three days.



Today, he visited Incheon, where his constituency is located.



He promised to address local issues, saying that he would take good care of the neighborhood where he lives.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(Having commuted) it's been really tough. I've experienced these traffic issues and infrastructure problems, so I will pay special attention to them..."]



Candidate Lee promised to maximize the advantages of a global gateway city to drive local economic growth.



He also made strong statements aimed at his support base.



He said that the internal conflict has not ended and called for it to be completely suppressed in the presidential election, while also criticizing candidate Kim Moon-soo for his remarks about security measures like bulletproof glass.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Those who should be reflecting on themselves are mocking the people and joking about a political opponent who was stabbed in an assassination attempt..."]



He emphasized that the conspiracy to eliminate political opponents persists, mentioning figures like Jo Bong-am.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "We must ensure that no one is subjected to judicial murder, stabbed to death, or shot in a true democratic nation..."]



He expressed gratitude for the political support he received from his constituency.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Thanks to your help, I have politically resurrected and survived. For the residents of our Gyeyang-gu who have brought me this far..."]



He stated that if elected, he would appoint a dedicated secretary for civil complaints in the presidential office and announced promises regarding animal welfare laws and pets.



KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



