News 9

Kim Moon-soo promises transport boost

입력 2025.05.22 (00:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo countered criticism by saying his clean public service record is his "bulletproof glass."

He promised to expand the GTX, targeting the public sentiment in the northern Gyeonggi region.

He also emphasized the need for unification with candidate Lee Jun-seok, stating that he would keep all possibilities open for victory.

Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.

[Report]

["Kim Moon-soo! Kim Moon-soo!"]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo has been campaigning intensively in the metropolitan area for three days.

He promised to solve the poor transportation issues in northern Gyeonggi.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "In Gimpo, we currently have the Gimpo Gold Line, right? I rode it, and it was too narrow and small."]

Highlighting the GTX project he launched while serving as Gyeonggi governor, Kim vowed to deliver transportation welfare.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Transportation is welfare, right? I will definitely complete the GTX faster, safer, more comfortably, and at a lower cost."]

He also targeted candidate Lee Jae-myung's judicial risks.

Claiming that a clean public service record is his bulletproof glass, he strongly criticized candidate Lee of wearing a bulletproof vest, calling him a thief and a dictator.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I don't have a vest here. Those who have committed many crimes should not wear bulletproof vests but should be sitting in prison, which is the safest place."]

Candidate Kim stated that he would keep all possibilities open for victory in the presidential election and reiterated the need for unification with Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok.

He evaluated candidate Lee as a key figure who could lead to victory through unification.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "The special measure is candidate Lee Jun-seok, who used to lead our party and is out there running."]

He met with young farmers and emphasized the need for agricultural technology development.

He even drove farming equipment and joined the farmers for a light meal.

["Back in the day, when we planted rice, they’d tell me to go fetch some makgeolli..."]

Candidate Kim plans to stay in the metropolitan area tomorrow (5.22) and meet with the business, medical, and agricultural sectors to expand his support base.

KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Moon-soo promises transport boost
    • 입력 2025-05-22 00:08:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo countered criticism by saying his clean public service record is his "bulletproof glass."

He promised to expand the GTX, targeting the public sentiment in the northern Gyeonggi region.

He also emphasized the need for unification with candidate Lee Jun-seok, stating that he would keep all possibilities open for victory.

Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.

[Report]

["Kim Moon-soo! Kim Moon-soo!"]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo has been campaigning intensively in the metropolitan area for three days.

He promised to solve the poor transportation issues in northern Gyeonggi.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "In Gimpo, we currently have the Gimpo Gold Line, right? I rode it, and it was too narrow and small."]

Highlighting the GTX project he launched while serving as Gyeonggi governor, Kim vowed to deliver transportation welfare.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Transportation is welfare, right? I will definitely complete the GTX faster, safer, more comfortably, and at a lower cost."]

He also targeted candidate Lee Jae-myung's judicial risks.

Claiming that a clean public service record is his bulletproof glass, he strongly criticized candidate Lee of wearing a bulletproof vest, calling him a thief and a dictator.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I don't have a vest here. Those who have committed many crimes should not wear bulletproof vests but should be sitting in prison, which is the safest place."]

Candidate Kim stated that he would keep all possibilities open for victory in the presidential election and reiterated the need for unification with Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok.

He evaluated candidate Lee as a key figure who could lead to victory through unification.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "The special measure is candidate Lee Jun-seok, who used to lead our party and is out there running."]

He met with young farmers and emphasized the need for agricultural technology development.

He even drove farming equipment and joined the farmers for a light meal.

["Back in the day, when we planted rice, they’d tell me to go fetch some makgeolli..."]

Candidate Kim plans to stay in the metropolitan area tomorrow (5.22) and meet with the business, medical, and agricultural sectors to expand his support base.

KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.
김민혁
김민혁 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열, ‘부정선거’ 다큐 관람…국힘서도 “자중해야” 비판 봇물

윤석열, ‘부정선거’ 다큐 관람…국힘서도 “자중해야” 비판 봇물
너도나도 AI…3대 강국 가능할까?

너도나도 AI…3대 강국 가능할까?
곳곳서 가장 더운 5월 아침…<br>때이른 더위 언제까지?

곳곳서 가장 더운 5월 아침…때이른 더위 언제까지?
중국 배터리 굴기에 홍콩 주식시장 ‘들썩’…차세대 배터리 공략

중국 배터리 굴기에 홍콩 주식시장 ‘들썩’…차세대 배터리 공략
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.