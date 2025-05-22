Kim Moon-soo promises transport boost

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo countered criticism by saying his clean public service record is his "bulletproof glass."



He promised to expand the GTX, targeting the public sentiment in the northern Gyeonggi region.



He also emphasized the need for unification with candidate Lee Jun-seok, stating that he would keep all possibilities open for victory.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.



[Report]



["Kim Moon-soo! Kim Moon-soo!"]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo has been campaigning intensively in the metropolitan area for three days.



He promised to solve the poor transportation issues in northern Gyeonggi.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "In Gimpo, we currently have the Gimpo Gold Line, right? I rode it, and it was too narrow and small."]



Highlighting the GTX project he launched while serving as Gyeonggi governor, Kim vowed to deliver transportation welfare.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Transportation is welfare, right? I will definitely complete the GTX faster, safer, more comfortably, and at a lower cost."]



He also targeted candidate Lee Jae-myung's judicial risks.



Claiming that a clean public service record is his bulletproof glass, he strongly criticized candidate Lee of wearing a bulletproof vest, calling him a thief and a dictator.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I don't have a vest here. Those who have committed many crimes should not wear bulletproof vests but should be sitting in prison, which is the safest place."]



Candidate Kim stated that he would keep all possibilities open for victory in the presidential election and reiterated the need for unification with Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok.



He evaluated candidate Lee as a key figure who could lead to victory through unification.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "The special measure is candidate Lee Jun-seok, who used to lead our party and is out there running."]



He met with young farmers and emphasized the need for agricultural technology development.



He even drove farming equipment and joined the farmers for a light meal.



["Back in the day, when we planted rice, they’d tell me to go fetch some makgeolli..."]



Candidate Kim plans to stay in the metropolitan area tomorrow (5.22) and meet with the business, medical, and agricultural sectors to expand his support base.



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!