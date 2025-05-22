News 9

China surpasses S. Korea in battery

[Anchor]

The growth of China's CATL is frightening.

Last year, it surpassed Korean companies to become number one in the global electric vehicle battery market, excluding China.

This year, it has increased its market share even further.

It's not just CATL.

Other Chinese battery companies have also made it into the top ten.

So, what is the situation for Korean batteries?

Just three years ago, our three battery companies held more than half of the global market share.

Now, it has dropped to 40%, and this year, they have been overtaken by Chinese companies.

What has happened to the once-thriving K-battery?

We looked into the reasons for the downturn and whether there are any countermeasures.

Reporter Jung Jae-woo reports.

[Report]

Our battery companies, which quickly invested in the U.S. to seize market share, currently have six operational factories in the U.S. and are constructing ten more.

However, they have been hindered by the Trump administration's reluctance towards eco-friendly policies.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Jan. 2024: "We will end the Green New Deal and we will revoke the Electric Vehicle mandate, saving our auto industry..."]

The subsidies from the U.S. government are likely to disappear, and American automakers like GM are pulling back from electric vehicles, blocking export routes.

The situation in the European market, which Korean companies have almost pioneered, is also challenging.

Chinese battery companies, blocked from exporting to the U.S., have launched aggressive investments in Europe using "cost-effectiveness" as their weapon.

In just three years, the market share of Chinese products in Europe has nearly tripled, while our battery share has almost halved.

The battery market, already weakened by stagnant electric vehicle demand, is further struggling.

As a result, the factory utilization rate for all three battery companies fell to around half in the first quarter of this year.

Most of their performances are in the red.

Even LG Energy Solution, which was the only one to post a profit, would be in the red without U.S. government subsidies.

[Kim Dong-myung/CEO of LG Energy Solution/Mar. 2025: "I think this is a time for us to prepare well. Demand has decreased, and there are many variables...."]

Battery companies have entered a "survival" strategy, adjusting production speeds and cutting costs.

[Hwang Kyung-in/Research Fellow at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "The government needs to provide more support in areas like tax incentives and R&D...."]

However, negotiations on tariffs with the U.S., which could be a variable, are still far from resolution, and discussions on various support bills have almost come to a halt ahead of the elections.

This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.

