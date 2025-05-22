News 9

Exports slump due to tariffs

입력 2025.05.22 (00:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As working-level U.S.-Korea tariff talks began yesterday (5.20), South Korea’s mid-month export performance has been released.

Due to the impact of U.S. tariffs, exports to not only the U.S. but also China and Europe have been sluggish, and most major items, except for semiconductors, have seen a decline in performance.

Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the details.

[Report]

From the 1st to the 20th of this month, the total export amount was 32 billion dollars.

This is a decrease of 2.4% compared to the same period last year, when the number of working days was the same.

Cumulatively this year, it is down 0.9%.

The export slump continues.

Exports to the U.S. this month have decreased by more than 14% compared to last year.

This is a 'direct' impact of U.S. tariffs.

The problem is that exports to China, Europe, and Japan have also decreased.

As countries export less to the U.S., the 'indirect' impact of purchasing fewer Korean intermediate goods is also significant.

By item, semiconductors are showing a lone upward trend.

Most of the top 10 export items have seen negative exports compared to a year ago, and considering that shipbuilding has increased by 0.1%, the only significant increase is in semiconductors.

While it is fortunate that semiconductors are holding up, if they also decline, there are no items to take their place.

Given the high dependency on semiconductors, if the U.S. imposes tariffs on semiconductor items, the shock could be even greater.

[Kim Beom-seok/Acting Minister of Economy and Finance: "We will concentrate all our efforts to minimize the impact of tariffs. We will also prepare in advance for item tariffs on pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, etc."]

Taiwan, where semiconductor exports have surged, has also seen a significant increase in total export amounts.

If this trend continues until the end of the month, exports to the U.S. will decrease for the second consecutive month following last month.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Exports slump due to tariffs
    • 입력 2025-05-22 00:08:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

As working-level U.S.-Korea tariff talks began yesterday (5.20), South Korea’s mid-month export performance has been released.

Due to the impact of U.S. tariffs, exports to not only the U.S. but also China and Europe have been sluggish, and most major items, except for semiconductors, have seen a decline in performance.

Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the details.

[Report]

From the 1st to the 20th of this month, the total export amount was 32 billion dollars.

This is a decrease of 2.4% compared to the same period last year, when the number of working days was the same.

Cumulatively this year, it is down 0.9%.

The export slump continues.

Exports to the U.S. this month have decreased by more than 14% compared to last year.

This is a 'direct' impact of U.S. tariffs.

The problem is that exports to China, Europe, and Japan have also decreased.

As countries export less to the U.S., the 'indirect' impact of purchasing fewer Korean intermediate goods is also significant.

By item, semiconductors are showing a lone upward trend.

Most of the top 10 export items have seen negative exports compared to a year ago, and considering that shipbuilding has increased by 0.1%, the only significant increase is in semiconductors.

While it is fortunate that semiconductors are holding up, if they also decline, there are no items to take their place.

Given the high dependency on semiconductors, if the U.S. imposes tariffs on semiconductor items, the shock could be even greater.

[Kim Beom-seok/Acting Minister of Economy and Finance: "We will concentrate all our efforts to minimize the impact of tariffs. We will also prepare in advance for item tariffs on pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, etc."]

Taiwan, where semiconductor exports have surged, has also seen a significant increase in total export amounts.

If this trend continues until the end of the month, exports to the U.S. will decrease for the second consecutive month following last month.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열, ‘부정선거’ 다큐 관람…국힘서도 “자중해야” 비판 봇물

윤석열, ‘부정선거’ 다큐 관람…국힘서도 “자중해야” 비판 봇물
너도나도 AI…3대 강국 가능할까?

너도나도 AI…3대 강국 가능할까?
곳곳서 가장 더운 5월 아침…<br>때이른 더위 언제까지?

곳곳서 가장 더운 5월 아침…때이른 더위 언제까지?
중국 배터리 굴기에 홍콩 주식시장 ‘들썩’…차세대 배터리 공략

중국 배터리 굴기에 홍콩 주식시장 ‘들썩’…차세대 배터리 공략
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.