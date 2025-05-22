Exports slump due to tariffs

동영상 고정 취소

As working-level U.S.-Korea tariff talks began yesterday (5.20), South Korea’s mid-month export performance has been released.



Due to the impact of U.S. tariffs, exports to not only the U.S. but also China and Europe have been sluggish, and most major items, except for semiconductors, have seen a decline in performance.



Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the details.



[Report]



From the 1st to the 20th of this month, the total export amount was 32 billion dollars.



This is a decrease of 2.4% compared to the same period last year, when the number of working days was the same.



Cumulatively this year, it is down 0.9%.



The export slump continues.



Exports to the U.S. this month have decreased by more than 14% compared to last year.



This is a 'direct' impact of U.S. tariffs.



The problem is that exports to China, Europe, and Japan have also decreased.



As countries export less to the U.S., the 'indirect' impact of purchasing fewer Korean intermediate goods is also significant.



By item, semiconductors are showing a lone upward trend.



Most of the top 10 export items have seen negative exports compared to a year ago, and considering that shipbuilding has increased by 0.1%, the only significant increase is in semiconductors.



While it is fortunate that semiconductors are holding up, if they also decline, there are no items to take their place.



Given the high dependency on semiconductors, if the U.S. imposes tariffs on semiconductor items, the shock could be even greater.



[Kim Beom-seok/Acting Minister of Economy and Finance: "We will concentrate all our efforts to minimize the impact of tariffs. We will also prepare in advance for item tariffs on pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, etc."]



Taiwan, where semiconductor exports have surged, has also seen a significant increase in total export amounts.



If this trend continues until the end of the month, exports to the U.S. will decrease for the second consecutive month following last month.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



