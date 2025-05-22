Yoon sparks controversy
[Anchor]
However, former President Yoon is taking actions that are not welcomed by the People Power Party.
Today (5.21), he went to a movie theater, where the film's theme was allegations of election fraud.
Within the People Power Party, there are voices saying it is a bad sign and that he should exercise restraint.
Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.
[Report]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol enters the screening room.
He came to watch a documentary film about allegations of election fraud, invited by lecturer Jeon Han-gil.
Excluding court appearances, this is his first external schedule since his dismissal, and he continues to support the allegations of election fraud.
["Yoon Again! Yoon Again!"]
The People Power Party, which is attempting to expand its moderate base, is viewing this as a negative development.
The leadership has distanced itself from him.
[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "He is someone who has left the party. I want to make it clear once again that he has nothing to do with our party. I personally think it is time for him to show some reflection."]
Former leader Han Dong-hoon stated, "Joining hands with conspiracy theorists is a shortcut to self-destruction," and five-term lawmaker Cho Kyoung-tae criticized him, asking if he is a "campaign worker for candidate Lee Jae-myung."
In the lawmakers' chat room, there were complaints such as "This is negative for the election, please dissuade him" and "Messages are already circulating that early voting is 100% fraudulent."
Candidate Kim Moon-soo showed a different attitude.
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "'Such films cause misunderstandings, so we shouldn't have them. If we watch this film, won't our votes decrease?' It seems a bit inappropriate for us to say such things."]
Candidate Lee Jae-myung criticized him, saying he does not understand.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "If he won the election with that election system but claims it was fraudulent, what does that mean? I don't quite understand."]
He also pointed out that while the People Power Party may deny former President Yoon more strongly, they are still united as one.
KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.
