News 9

DP warns against conservative unity

입력 2025.05.22 (00:08)

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party criticized the ruling People Power Party's attempt at unification as an unjustified collusion.

They also stated that public sentiment disappointed with the People Power Party is turning towards the Democratic Party in Daegu and Gyeongbuk.

The Democratic Party is now wary of optimism.

Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.

[Report]

The Democratic Party defined the conservative camp's attempt at unification as a total mobilization of far-right forces.

They criticized candidate Kim Moon-soo for not giving up on unification with candidate Lee Jun-seok, claiming it is solely to create a 'big tent against Lee Jae-myung.'

[Yoon Yeo-joon/Democratic Party Campaign Committee Chair: "It is nothing but collusion. The goal is merely to extend the rule of the far-right insurrection forces and to exonerate Yoon Suk Yeol."]

They emphasized that the angry public sentiment towards the People Power Party during the emergency martial law and candidate replacement process is also evident in Daegu and Gyeongbuk, areas where the Democratic Party is weak.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Campaign Committee Chair: "The desire of voters in Daegu and Gyeongbuk to unify the divided national sentiment is turning towards the Democratic Party."]

However, there is a growing caution against complacency despite the favorable polling.

While the sense of crisis may rally the conservative base, the support base could become lax.

A notice has been issued prohibiting comments on expected vote percentages or terms like 'certain victory' and 'overwhelming victory.'

[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Campaign Spokesperson: "As the election approaches, there is a possibility that it will become a close contest, so we ask that unnecessary remarks and actions be avoided..."]

In response to the People Power Party's so-called 'hotel economics' and 'coffee cost of 120 won' attacks, they criticized it as typical of politics that nitpicks on trivial matters and responded actively.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The economy is being revitalized, and they twist that in a strange way. If they don't understand, it’s foolish; if it’s intentional distortion, it’s malicious.”]

They emphasized that expanding and mandating the issuance of local currency has had a significant effect on boosting domestic demand and revitalizing the local economy, thereby protecting people's livelihoods.

KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

