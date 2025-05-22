News 9

Lee resists candidate unification

입력 2025.05.22 (00:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok focused on criticizing candidate Lee Jae-myung in Seongnam, where the latter served as mayor, and on capturing the youth vote.

Even though Congressman Ahn Cheol-soo visited the campaign site of candidate Lee, suggesting unification, the answer was a rejection.

Reporter Yeo So-yeon reports.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok has been engaging with university students over lunch to win the youth vote.

He mentioned a statement made by candidate Lee Jae-myung during the presidential candidate TV debate last Sunday.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "Candidate Lee Jae-myung said coffee is 120 won.... If you haven't run a business, that's just a concept of profit. (Upon verification) it comes out as 'extreme,' so it becomes problematic."]

He shared concerns about minimum wage, youth entrepreneurship, and local job creation with university students.

Congressman Ahn Cheol-soo also joined the lunch with candidate Lee Jun-seok to persuade him towards unification.

The two had a separate conversation for about 20 minutes after the meal, but there was no progress.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Congressman: "If you come to our party, I may be older, but I will take good care of you...."]

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "There cannot be any substantial movement in this situation."]

Candidate Lee also met with Kim Yong-tae, the chair of the People Power Party's emergency committee, and when asked if he was considering unification, he replied no.

In the afternoon, candidate Lee visited the Seongnam Medical Center, which was established during candidate Lee Jae-myung's tenure as mayor.

He emphasized that expanding public healthcare nationwide without demand forecasting is dangerous, calling it typical achievement building.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "If about 200 hospital beds have been left in new condition for nearly five years, shouldn't responsible actions have been taken to resolve this?"]

Candidate Kwon Young-guk of the Democratic Labor Party, who visited Jeju, announced plans to amend related laws to punish those who insult or distort the Jeju 4·3 incident.

He also proposed policies for the disabled, including "24-hour support for severely disabled individuals."

KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee resists candidate unification
    • 입력 2025-05-22 00:08:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok focused on criticizing candidate Lee Jae-myung in Seongnam, where the latter served as mayor, and on capturing the youth vote.

Even though Congressman Ahn Cheol-soo visited the campaign site of candidate Lee, suggesting unification, the answer was a rejection.

Reporter Yeo So-yeon reports.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok has been engaging with university students over lunch to win the youth vote.

He mentioned a statement made by candidate Lee Jae-myung during the presidential candidate TV debate last Sunday.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "Candidate Lee Jae-myung said coffee is 120 won.... If you haven't run a business, that's just a concept of profit. (Upon verification) it comes out as 'extreme,' so it becomes problematic."]

He shared concerns about minimum wage, youth entrepreneurship, and local job creation with university students.

Congressman Ahn Cheol-soo also joined the lunch with candidate Lee Jun-seok to persuade him towards unification.

The two had a separate conversation for about 20 minutes after the meal, but there was no progress.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Congressman: "If you come to our party, I may be older, but I will take good care of you...."]

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "There cannot be any substantial movement in this situation."]

Candidate Lee also met with Kim Yong-tae, the chair of the People Power Party's emergency committee, and when asked if he was considering unification, he replied no.

In the afternoon, candidate Lee visited the Seongnam Medical Center, which was established during candidate Lee Jae-myung's tenure as mayor.

He emphasized that expanding public healthcare nationwide without demand forecasting is dangerous, calling it typical achievement building.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "If about 200 hospital beds have been left in new condition for nearly five years, shouldn't responsible actions have been taken to resolve this?"]

Candidate Kwon Young-guk of the Democratic Labor Party, who visited Jeju, announced plans to amend related laws to punish those who insult or distort the Jeju 4·3 incident.

He also proposed policies for the disabled, including "24-hour support for severely disabled individuals."

KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.
여소연
여소연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열, ‘부정선거’ 다큐 관람…국힘서도 “자중해야” 비판 봇물

윤석열, ‘부정선거’ 다큐 관람…국힘서도 “자중해야” 비판 봇물
너도나도 AI…3대 강국 가능할까?

너도나도 AI…3대 강국 가능할까?
곳곳서 가장 더운 5월 아침…<br>때이른 더위 언제까지?

곳곳서 가장 더운 5월 아침…때이른 더위 언제까지?
중국 배터리 굴기에 홍콩 주식시장 ‘들썩’…차세대 배터리 공략

중국 배터리 굴기에 홍콩 주식시장 ‘들썩’…차세대 배터리 공략
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.