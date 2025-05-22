Lee resists candidate unification

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok focused on criticizing candidate Lee Jae-myung in Seongnam, where the latter served as mayor, and on capturing the youth vote.



Even though Congressman Ahn Cheol-soo visited the campaign site of candidate Lee, suggesting unification, the answer was a rejection.



Reporter Yeo So-yeon reports.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok has been engaging with university students over lunch to win the youth vote.



He mentioned a statement made by candidate Lee Jae-myung during the presidential candidate TV debate last Sunday.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "Candidate Lee Jae-myung said coffee is 120 won.... If you haven't run a business, that's just a concept of profit. (Upon verification) it comes out as 'extreme,' so it becomes problematic."]



He shared concerns about minimum wage, youth entrepreneurship, and local job creation with university students.



Congressman Ahn Cheol-soo also joined the lunch with candidate Lee Jun-seok to persuade him towards unification.



The two had a separate conversation for about 20 minutes after the meal, but there was no progress.



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Congressman: "If you come to our party, I may be older, but I will take good care of you...."]



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "There cannot be any substantial movement in this situation."]



Candidate Lee also met with Kim Yong-tae, the chair of the People Power Party's emergency committee, and when asked if he was considering unification, he replied no.



In the afternoon, candidate Lee visited the Seongnam Medical Center, which was established during candidate Lee Jae-myung's tenure as mayor.



He emphasized that expanding public healthcare nationwide without demand forecasting is dangerous, calling it typical achievement building.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "If about 200 hospital beds have been left in new condition for nearly five years, shouldn't responsible actions have been taken to resolve this?"]



Candidate Kwon Young-guk of the Democratic Labor Party, who visited Jeju, announced plans to amend related laws to punish those who insult or distort the Jeju 4·3 incident.



He also proposed policies for the disabled, including "24-hour support for severely disabled individuals."



KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.



