PPP apologizes over Kim Keon-hee

[Anchor]

The People Power Party is trying to distance itself from former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.

Today (May 21), they officially apologized regarding the issue of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee and promised to verify the spouses of candidates.

Reporter Lee Ye-jin has the story.

[Report]

Kim Yong-tae, the emergency response committee chairman of the People Power Party, bowed his head regarding the issue of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.

He stated that they would reflect on their actions and strive to become a more responsible conservative party, following apologies for the martial law and calls for former President Yoon to resign from the party.

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "I sincerely apologize to the public for not considering the concerns regarding Mrs. Kim Keon-hee's past actions."]

He mentioned that they would also consider a special investigation law for Kim Keon-hee depending on the situation of the prosecution's investigation, reiterating the need to verify the spouses of presidential candidates.

He emphasized that the public's right to know must be met in accordance with the status and role of the First Lady, and requested the Democratic Party to propose alternatives, stating that the methods would not be limited to TV debates.

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Mrs. Kim Hye-kyung also emphasized the need for unlimited verification regarding past actions..."]

Kim Moon-soo's wife, Seol Nan-young, made her first appearance at an official party event to show her support.

[Seol Nan-young/Wife of People Power Party Candidate Kim Moon-soo: "Will you choose the honest and fair Kim Moon-soo, or will you choose a candidate who is corrupt, involved in scandals, and speaks lies and harsh words?"]

Former party leader Han Dong-hoon, who joined Kim's campaign yesterday (May 20), appealed for support today in Daegu.

[Han Dong-hoon/Former leaderof the People Power Party: "Please shout for the victory of the People Power Party and Kim Moon-soo. (Kim Moon-soo!) Please bring back many good things. That will break Lee Jae-myung's no-show economics."]

The People Power Party pointed out that Lee Jae-myung's promise to make the tolls on the Ilsan Bridge free would harm the National Pension Service, which owns 100% of the shares in the bridge, ultimately burdening the younger generation with debt.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.

공지·정정

