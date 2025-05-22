Japan’s farm minister resigns

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Japan, where rice prices have surged, the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, who is responsible for solving the issue, was dismissed after making an inappropriate remark that he has plenty of rice in his own storage.



The rice reserves released by the Japanese government to stabilize prices are not being distributed properly, failing to achieve the desired effect.



This is KBS News' Tokyo correspondent, Hwang Jin-woo.



[Report]



On May 18, Eto Taku, the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries responsible for rice-related policies, suddenly made an incomprehensible statement at a ruling party event.



[Eto Taku/Japan's Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: "I have never bought rice myself. My supporters bring me a lot, so I have enough in my storage to sell."]



Whether it was a boast that he is not worried despite rising rice prices or a generous offer to sell the rice in his storage, the Japanese public was taken aback.



Even Prime Minister Ishiba stepped in to apologize, and Minister Eto bowed his head and retracted his statement, but ultimately, he was dismissed three days after his remarks.



Public dissatisfaction with government policies that have failed to lower rice prices also contributed to his dismissal.



The rice reserves released since March to stabilize prices have yet to be seen by consumers.



[Matsui Junko/Supermarket Manager: "Does it still need some time? We hope for a smooth supply."]



Of the 210,000 tons of rice reserves auctioned in March, only 10% has been distributed to the market so far.



The Japanese government explains that the time taken to decide where to move the scattered rice reserves and where to process them is causing delays.



Additionally, the condition that the distribution companies that purchased government rice must supply it back to the government within a year is also seen as a hindrance to rice distribution.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



