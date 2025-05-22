GTX station holds flood drill

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This year's weather has been quite unpredictable.



There is a significant possibility of extreme rainfall during the summer.



Therefore, there was a flood preparedness training at the GTX station located 50 meters underground.



Reporter Jeong Sae-bae has the story.



[Report]



Water gushed into the subway platform, and the interior of the station was filled with muddy water.



In 2022, heavy rainfall exceeding 100mm per hour caused flooding in various Seoul subway stations.



What would happen if the GTX station, which is located deeper underground than regular subway stations, were to flood?



In a simulated scenario, the GTX station's underground level 4 was submerged, and a fire broke out due to a short circuit.



Firefighters transported injured citizens to the surface during the evacuation process while also working to extinguish the fire.



This is the first joint disaster response training held by the public and private sectors at the so-called 'deep underground' station located 50 meters below ground.



Disaster management experts warn that it is difficult to drain water from deep underground spaces, which increases the likelihood of casualties in disaster situations.



In fact, a large-capacity pump capable of draining 50,000 liters per minute was deployed for this training, but its limitations were evident.



Due to the sloped terrain, drainage equipment can only be installed up to the second basement level at this station.



Experts stress the importance of proactively restricting access to deep stations based on weather forecasts.



[Lee Young-joo/Professor of Fire and Disaster Management at Kyungil University: "There is a need for more proactive training in managing situations, such as evacuating in advance or restricting access proactively..."]



Experts also advise that the expansion of large-capacity drainage equipment, of which there are currently only seven nationwide, should be expedited.



This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!