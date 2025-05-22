News 9

Hottest May morning recorded

입력 2025.05.22 (00:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It was a hot and humid day, quite stuffy indeed.

Today (May 21), the country recorded the hottest May morning on record.

Tomorrow (May 22nd) is also expected to be hot, and we will find out how long this early heat will last, reported by meteorologist Lee Se-heum.

[Report]

Citizens exercising in the muggy weather had towels around their necks and masks on their faces.

[Choi Tae-seon/Dongjak-gu, Seoul: "I was sweating a lot, and the sunscreen was getting into my eyes, making it hard to see the ball."]

The hot and humid weather, exceeding the average temperature, has continued since yesterday (May 20).

This morning, the lowest temperature in Seoul was 23 degrees Celsius, while Pohang recorded 23.8 degrees and Uljin 23.3 degrees, not dropping any lower.

This morning, the highest minimum temperatures for May were recorded in various places in the metropolitan area, Gangwon Yeongseo, and the southern regions.

Even during the day, Jeongseon and Yeongwol surpassed 33 degrees, and Seoul reached 30.8 degrees, continuing the heat.

With the high temperatures causing atmospheric instability, showers fell in various inland areas, and humidity and perceived temperature increased further.

The early heat is due to the hot and humid southwesterly winds blowing along the edge of the North Pacific high-pressure system, which has expanded to the east of Japan.

[Gong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "In areas where strong solar radiation is added during the day, and where winds cross over mountains, daytime temperatures exceeded 30 degrees. A large amount of water vapor is blocking heat, preventing temperatures from dropping even at night."]

The heat will continue tomorrow.

Tomorrow's daytime temperatures are expected to be 27 degrees in Seoul and 26 degrees in Gwangju, which is hotter than average.

Rainfall of 5 to 20mm is also forecasted nationwide, leading to high humidity.

However, starting late tomorrow afternoon, dry air will move south, and from the day after tomorrow (May 23), temperatures are expected to return to average levels.

KBS News, Lee Se-heum.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hottest May morning recorded
    • 입력 2025-05-22 00:08:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

It was a hot and humid day, quite stuffy indeed.

Today (May 21), the country recorded the hottest May morning on record.

Tomorrow (May 22nd) is also expected to be hot, and we will find out how long this early heat will last, reported by meteorologist Lee Se-heum.

[Report]

Citizens exercising in the muggy weather had towels around their necks and masks on their faces.

[Choi Tae-seon/Dongjak-gu, Seoul: "I was sweating a lot, and the sunscreen was getting into my eyes, making it hard to see the ball."]

The hot and humid weather, exceeding the average temperature, has continued since yesterday (May 20).

This morning, the lowest temperature in Seoul was 23 degrees Celsius, while Pohang recorded 23.8 degrees and Uljin 23.3 degrees, not dropping any lower.

This morning, the highest minimum temperatures for May were recorded in various places in the metropolitan area, Gangwon Yeongseo, and the southern regions.

Even during the day, Jeongseon and Yeongwol surpassed 33 degrees, and Seoul reached 30.8 degrees, continuing the heat.

With the high temperatures causing atmospheric instability, showers fell in various inland areas, and humidity and perceived temperature increased further.

The early heat is due to the hot and humid southwesterly winds blowing along the edge of the North Pacific high-pressure system, which has expanded to the east of Japan.

[Gong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "In areas where strong solar radiation is added during the day, and where winds cross over mountains, daytime temperatures exceeded 30 degrees. A large amount of water vapor is blocking heat, preventing temperatures from dropping even at night."]

The heat will continue tomorrow.

Tomorrow's daytime temperatures are expected to be 27 degrees in Seoul and 26 degrees in Gwangju, which is hotter than average.

Rainfall of 5 to 20mm is also forecasted nationwide, leading to high humidity.

However, starting late tomorrow afternoon, dry air will move south, and from the day after tomorrow (May 23), temperatures are expected to return to average levels.

KBS News, Lee Se-heum.
이세흠
이세흠 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열, ‘부정선거’ 다큐 관람…국힘서도 “자중해야” 비판 봇물

윤석열, ‘부정선거’ 다큐 관람…국힘서도 “자중해야” 비판 봇물
너도나도 AI…3대 강국 가능할까?

너도나도 AI…3대 강국 가능할까?
곳곳서 가장 더운 5월 아침…<br>때이른 더위 언제까지?

곳곳서 가장 더운 5월 아침…때이른 더위 언제까지?
중국 배터리 굴기에 홍콩 주식시장 ‘들썩’…차세대 배터리 공략

중국 배터리 굴기에 홍콩 주식시장 ‘들썩’…차세대 배터리 공략
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.