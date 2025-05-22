Hottest May morning recorded

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It was a hot and humid day, quite stuffy indeed.



Today (May 21), the country recorded the hottest May morning on record.



Tomorrow (May 22nd) is also expected to be hot, and we will find out how long this early heat will last, reported by meteorologist Lee Se-heum.



[Report]



Citizens exercising in the muggy weather had towels around their necks and masks on their faces.



[Choi Tae-seon/Dongjak-gu, Seoul: "I was sweating a lot, and the sunscreen was getting into my eyes, making it hard to see the ball."]



The hot and humid weather, exceeding the average temperature, has continued since yesterday (May 20).



This morning, the lowest temperature in Seoul was 23 degrees Celsius, while Pohang recorded 23.8 degrees and Uljin 23.3 degrees, not dropping any lower.



This morning, the highest minimum temperatures for May were recorded in various places in the metropolitan area, Gangwon Yeongseo, and the southern regions.



Even during the day, Jeongseon and Yeongwol surpassed 33 degrees, and Seoul reached 30.8 degrees, continuing the heat.



With the high temperatures causing atmospheric instability, showers fell in various inland areas, and humidity and perceived temperature increased further.



The early heat is due to the hot and humid southwesterly winds blowing along the edge of the North Pacific high-pressure system, which has expanded to the east of Japan.



[Gong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "In areas where strong solar radiation is added during the day, and where winds cross over mountains, daytime temperatures exceeded 30 degrees. A large amount of water vapor is blocking heat, preventing temperatures from dropping even at night."]



The heat will continue tomorrow.



Tomorrow's daytime temperatures are expected to be 27 degrees in Seoul and 26 degrees in Gwangju, which is hotter than average.



Rainfall of 5 to 20mm is also forecasted nationwide, leading to high humidity.



However, starting late tomorrow afternoon, dry air will move south, and from the day after tomorrow (May 23), temperatures are expected to return to average levels.



KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!