Chicken supply crisis worsens

[Anchor]



With the recent instability in chicken supply, South Korea’s chicken industry is now on high alert.



Domestic chicken production has declined, and now, imports of Brazilian chicken—mostly used for boneless menus—have been completely suspended, leaving restaurants unable to meet demand.



Reporter Choi Ji-hyun has the details.



[Report]



A chicken restaurant in Seoul that mainly sells boneless menu items.



Normally, the refrigerator should be filled with chicken, but there is less than a third of the usual amount left.



For over two months, even when ordering chicken from wholesalers, it has been impossible to purchase the desired amount.



[Mr. A/Chicken restaurant operator/Voice altered: "(When I go to buy chicken) at the wholesaler, it's like a war. Everyone is trying to grab the chicken. If you're late, there’s no chicken left."]



The price of domestic chicken has also skyrocketed.



[Mr. A/Chicken restaurant operator/Voice altered: "(The price of chicken) usually rises by 1,000 or 2,000 won a year, but it has gone up by 1,500 won in just two weeks, so we are barely holding on, but I don't know what will happen."]



In fact, the wholesale price of chicken has jumped over 10%, from around 3,400 won per kg in February to around 3,800 won last month.



This is due to a decrease in chicken supply caused by avian influenza (AI) since last winter.



On top of that, since last week, imports of Brazilian chicken have been suspended due to AI outbreaks there.



Brazil accounts for about 90% of all imported chicken in Korea.



Franchise chicken chains that rely heavily on boneless menus are also in crisis.



[Official from a company using Brazilian chicken: "All our staff are trying to secure remaining Brazilian chicken stocks, and sourcing alternatives like Thai chicken is proving difficult."]



The government has stated that there is about two months' worth of Brazilian chicken stock and plans to increase imports of chicken from Thailand and other sources.



This is KBS News, Choi Ji-hyun.



