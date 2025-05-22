News 9

Two arrested over Gyeonggi stabbings

입력 2025.05.22 (00:08)

[Anchor]

Cha Cheol-nam, who killed two people in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, and injured two others in a stabbing spree, was arrested today (5.21).

Additionally, a detention warrant has been issued for a Chinese national who carried out a stabbing spree at Dongtan Lake Park in Gyeonggi Province.

Hwang Da-ye reports.

[Report]

A man being taken away between police cars is 57-year-old Cha Cheol-nam, who was apprehended by the police after being publicly wanted.

Cha is accused of killing two people at his home and the victims' homes on the 17th, and two days later, he injured two others with a weapon at a convenience store and a park.

The police applied for a detention warrant on charges of murder and attempted murder, but Cha denied the attempted murder charges.

[Cha Cheol-nam/Murder suspect: "(Did you intend to kill the convenience store owner and the homeowner?) No, I did not."]

Instead of apologizing, he even blamed the victims.

The court issued a detention warrant for Cha, stating, "There is a concern of evidence destruction and flight."

On the 19th, a Chinese national in his 40s, identified as Jeon, who threatened citizens with a weapon in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, was also arrested on charges of attempted murder.

[Jeon/Murder suspect: "(Why did you wield a weapon at ordinary citizens?) ...."]

The commonality between the two cases is that the suspects are foreign nationals.

The number of foreigners residing in the country, including Chinese nationals, has increased by over 30% in the past five years.

Experts advise that tailored security measures for foreigners are needed.

[Kwak Dae-kyung/Professor at Dongguk University College of Police and Criminal Justice: "We need to train police officers who have specialized knowledge and information to effectively respond to crimes involving foreigners."]

However, since the crime rate among foreigners is actually lower than that of Korean nationals, experts also warn against fueling indiscriminate hate sentiment.

KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.

