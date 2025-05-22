Rise of China’s battery giants

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Chinese battery companies are announcing new technologies one after another, raising their value in the global market.



Following their low-cost offensive, they are now accelerating their pursuit of future technologies by emphasizing their technical capabilities.



The extensive support from the Chinese government is cited as a background for this.



Kim Min-jung from Beijing reports.



[Report]



["3, 2, 1!"]



On the first day of its listing on the Hong Kong stock market, the stock price of China's leading battery company CATL rose by more than 16%.



Today, on the second day, it recorded a rise of over 10%.



Through this listing, CATL raised more than 6 trillion won.



This is the largest IPO in the world this year.



CATL recently unveiled a new battery technology that allows for rapid charging, longer usage, and functionality even in extreme environments, attracting the attention of global investors early on.



[Gao Huan/CTO of CATL: "(Even at minus 40 degrees) the vehicle's power does not weaken. It can handle rough roads as if they were flat, and it maintains functionality in extreme cold like at room temperature."]



The ability of Chinese battery companies, including CATL, to emphasize their technical capabilities following their low-cost offensive is backed by the strategic and extensive support from the Chinese government.



The Chinese government, which has designated electric vehicles as a strategic industry, has been increasing its support for battery company CATL every year.



The support amount for 2023 exceeded 1.1 trillion won.



Additionally, the government has decided to provide nearly 40 billion won in funding to major companies for the development of all-solid-state batteries, which have lower fire risks and excellent performance, further accelerating their pursuit of future technologies.



China's ability to produce and process key raw materials for batteries, such as graphite, domestically is also a background for its competitiveness.



The fact that China is the world's largest electric vehicle market is also helping the battery industry thrive.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!