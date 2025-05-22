Son Heung-min eyes first title
[Anchor]
The one thing missing from Son Heung-min's illustrious soccer career, recognized by all as world-class, is a championship trophy.
Can Son Heung-min complete the final puzzle of his soccer life tomorrow morning?
Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.
[Report]
Son Heung-min's first attempt at winning a title dates back to 2019.
He reached the Champions League final, known as the war of the stars, but lost the big ear trophy to Liverpool.
[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "Six years ago, I thought, 'Is this really happening?' and 'Am I really playing in the Champions League final?' This time, I feel like I can prepare for the game with a calmer mindset."]
Two years later, he started in the League Cup final but was again thwarted by Manchester City, finishing as the runner-up.
Son Heung-min, who has had a particularly difficult relationship with winning since his professional debut, was recognized as world-class by becoming the Premier League's top scorer.
Returning home with the Golden Boot, Son Heung-min was promoted to captain after the appointment of coach Postecoglou, solidifying his position.
As he enters the twilight of his playing career, perhaps this is Son Heung-min's last chance to win a title.
[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "It won't be easy, but I believe your support is most needed when things are tough, so I hope we can finish the game with smiling faces together."]
After 15 years of professional life focused solely on winning a trophy, it remains to be seen if Son Heung-min will conclude with a spectacular finale in the Europa League final.
KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
