Private pensions for luxury homes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Previously, the existing housing pension could not be subscribed to if the publicly announced price exceeded 1.2 billion won.



A 'private' housing pension that can include high-priced homes exceeding this amount is being introduced.



As it is a high-priced home, a high pension is also possible, but the upper limit is said to be around 10 million won per month.



Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu will provide more details.



[Report]



The existing housing pension from the Korea Housing Finance Corporation has a price threshold.



The publicly announced price must be 1.2 billion won or approximately 1.7 billion won in market value or less to qualify.



[Kang Gun-mo/Housing Pension Subscriber: "The house prices have risen a lot, making it difficult to subscribe easily."]



The housing pension offered by Hana Bank has no price limit.



You can subscribe even if the publicly announced price exceeds 1.2 billion won.



You can subscribe from the age of 55, and you must reside in the house that is part of the pension.



There are no disadvantages even if you receive more pension than the house price due to long life.



The basic structure is similar to the existing housing pension.



[Kim Joo-hoe/Executive Director of Hana Financial Group: "When we developed the housing pension product, we benchmarked it for those who have difficulty with cash flow."]



The biggest difference is ownership.



The existing housing pension allows you to maintain ownership while the Korea Housing Finance Corporation can set a mortgage, but the new housing pension requires you to trust ownership to the bank.



The average pension amount of the existing housing pension is 1.22 million won per month.



As it is a high-priced home, much higher pensions are also possible.



Assuming you subscribe at the age of 65 with an apartment worth 2.6 billion won, which is the average market price in the three districts of Gangnam, you could receive about 4.6 million won per month.



However, no matter how expensive the house, the upper limit for the pension is set at 10 million won per month.



Hana Bank will launch the 'high-priced housing' pension on the 26th.



Depending on the subscription trend, other banks may also enter the competition.



This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!