Trump unveils ‘Golden Dome’ plan

[Anchor]

President Trump has announced plans to create a missile defense system called the Golden Dome.

This system aims to intercept missiles targeting the U.S. mainland in outer space.

However, there are criticisms that it will be too costly and difficult to implement.

Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.

[Report]

This is Israel's Iron Dome system, which intercepts enemy rockets before they hit the ground.

President Trump announced that the U.S. will deploy a so-called 'Golden Dome' to defend the entire mainland during his term.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles, even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space."]

The concept is that when a missile aimed at the U.S. is launched, hundreds of satellites in space will detect it, and intercept satellites in space will fire lasers to destroy the missile.

Trump stated that building this space-based interception system would cost about 240 trillion won.

The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency recently assessed that the missile capabilities of China and North Korea are at a significant level, and the Golden Dome is analyzed as a measure to prepare for missile attacks from these countries.

However, there are concerns that it is impossible to defend the entire U.S. which is 450 times larger than the small territory of Israel.

Critics also point out that the astronomical costs and technical challenges make it difficult to execute.

Trump's Golden Dome concept is similar to the so-called Star Wars program from the Reagan era in the 1980s.

The Star Wars program made no progress due to a lack of technology and budget and was officially abandoned a decade later.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

