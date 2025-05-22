News 9

South Korea’s missile shield

[Anchor]

Our country is also establishing a Korean-style missile defense system to block North Korean missiles and long-range artillery.

Reporter Jo Hye-jin will compare our defense system's composition and features with the U.S. Golden Dome.

[Report]

A flying object changing direction in the air.

This is an interceptor missile that collides with and destroys incoming enemy missiles.

Our military is building the 'Korea Air and Missile Defense', KAMD, to block North Korean missiles with various missiles.

Patriot and Cheongung-II defend against North Korean missiles at altitudes below 40 km, while we utilize the L-SAM, which we are mass-producing with our technology, up to about 70 km.

Beyond that, we are introducing the SM-3 launched from Aegis ships, and we plan to operationalize the second stage of L-SAM for altitudes above 100 km by 2035, investing about 2.7 trillion won.

We are also developing the Korean-style Iron Dome, LAMD, to block North Korean long-range artillery flying below 10 km.

This is a multi-layered defense that attempts interception multiple times at various altitudes.

The U.S., far from China and Russia, aims to destroy missiles flying high from the opposite side of the Earth in space with the Golden Dome, but we, being close to North Korea, launch interceptor missiles from land and sea to destroy them in the descending phase.

[Yang Wook/Research Fellow, Asan Institute for Policy Studies: "We have to fight against missiles that mostly come in at low altitudes. Recently, most of the missiles developed by North Korea have a peak altitude below 50 km, and some even come down to 30 km."]

Recently, North Korea has been ramping up its development of hypersonic glide vehicles while upgrading its Iskander missiles.

They aim to penetrate KAMD with missiles that perform erratic maneuvers in the descending phase, but the military emphasizes that KAMD can continue to evolve and adequately defend against them.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.

