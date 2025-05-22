News 9

Chanel bags given to Mrs. Kim’s aid

2025.05.22

[Anchor]

The prosecution has identified that there were more Chanel bags received by Kim Keon-hee's closest aide, who received them from Jeon Seong-bae, the "Geonjin Beopsa."

In response, Jeon claimed that he asked the aide to exchange the bags, and that he paid several million won in additional costs, asserting that the returned bags were lost.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.

[Report]

The person standing behind Kim Keon-hee holding her handbag is Yoo, a close aide who has accompanied her for over ten years from the time of Covana Contents to the presidential office.

The prosecution believes that Yoo received at least two Chanel bags from Jeon Seong-bae, the "Geonjin Beopsa."

Recently, through a search of Chanel Korea, they secured records showing that a former Unification Church executive, Yoon, purchased bags worth around ten million won each in April and July 2022.

It has been determined that the two bags were delivered to Yoo through Jeon.

['Geonjin Beopsa' Jeon Seong-bae/May 12: "(Do you admit to delivering jewelry and money to Mrs. Kim at the request of the Unification Church?) …."]

Yoo stated in a recent prosecution summons that he exchanged the two bags he received for other Chanel products with an additional payment.

He claimed that Jeon, a former advisor at Covana Contents, asked him to change the bags, and he was just running an errand.

Jeon stated that the exchange of the Chanel bags was directed by him, and that he provided the additional 3 million won, claiming that the bags returned by Yoo were lost.

However, the prosecution considers it unlikely that Yoo, as a personal aide, carried out such actions on behalf of Jeon without Kim Keon-hee's knowledge.

The prosecution is searching for the whereabouts of the Chanel bags and is reviewing various records of Kim's personal aides that were seized during the search.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

민정희
민정희 기자

