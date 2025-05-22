News 9

Collapse risk for 35-year home

입력 2025.05.22 (01:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yesterday (May 20), the outer wall of a multi-family housing unit in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, bulged out, causing residents to feel anxious throughout the night.

As residents hurriedly evacuated to temporary accommodations, the city of Suwon began safety inspections.

Reporter Song Myung-hee has the story.

[Report]

A residential area densely populated with multi-family homes.

The outer wall of a four-story building has severely bulged.

The city gas pipes installed along the wall are also bent, and there are long cracks in the wall.

[Local resident/voice altered: "It has bulged a lot. You can still see it now, but it was less pronounced yesterday. The pipes weren't bent that much."]

The problem with the building was discovered around 5 PM yesterday.

[Multi-family housing resident/voice altered: "So we contacted 119. They told us to evacuate urgently and to only take our valuables."]

Ten residents from eight households living in the building hurriedly evacuated and moved to temporary accommodations provided by the city, while some spent the night nearby.

Most of them were elderly individuals living alone.

[Multi-family housing resident/voice altered: "I was so scared that I couldn't even speak or see; I just sat down there. I couldn't just leave without taking my medication and clothes..."]

The city of Suwon evacuated about ten residents from the neighboring building as well and began safety inspections.

The building was constructed 35 years ago in 1990.

The city of Suwon believes that the issue is likely due to the aging of the building's exterior bricks and plans to demolish the outer wall after obtaining consent from residents for a detailed inspection.

This is KBS News, Song Myung-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Collapse risk for 35-year home
    • 입력 2025-05-22 01:35:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yesterday (May 20), the outer wall of a multi-family housing unit in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, bulged out, causing residents to feel anxious throughout the night.

As residents hurriedly evacuated to temporary accommodations, the city of Suwon began safety inspections.

Reporter Song Myung-hee has the story.

[Report]

A residential area densely populated with multi-family homes.

The outer wall of a four-story building has severely bulged.

The city gas pipes installed along the wall are also bent, and there are long cracks in the wall.

[Local resident/voice altered: "It has bulged a lot. You can still see it now, but it was less pronounced yesterday. The pipes weren't bent that much."]

The problem with the building was discovered around 5 PM yesterday.

[Multi-family housing resident/voice altered: "So we contacted 119. They told us to evacuate urgently and to only take our valuables."]

Ten residents from eight households living in the building hurriedly evacuated and moved to temporary accommodations provided by the city, while some spent the night nearby.

Most of them were elderly individuals living alone.

[Multi-family housing resident/voice altered: "I was so scared that I couldn't even speak or see; I just sat down there. I couldn't just leave without taking my medication and clothes..."]

The city of Suwon evacuated about ten residents from the neighboring building as well and began safety inspections.

The building was constructed 35 years ago in 1990.

The city of Suwon believes that the issue is likely due to the aging of the building's exterior bricks and plans to demolish the outer wall after obtaining consent from residents for a detailed inspection.

This is KBS News, Song Myung-hee.
송명희
송명희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열, ‘부정선거’ 다큐 관람…국힘서도 “자중해야” 비판 봇물

윤석열, ‘부정선거’ 다큐 관람…국힘서도 “자중해야” 비판 봇물
너도나도 AI…3대 강국 가능할까?

너도나도 AI…3대 강국 가능할까?
곳곳서 가장 더운 5월 아침…<br>때이른 더위 언제까지?

곳곳서 가장 더운 5월 아침…때이른 더위 언제까지?
중국 배터리 굴기에 홍콩 주식시장 ‘들썩’…차세대 배터리 공략

중국 배터리 굴기에 홍콩 주식시장 ‘들썩’…차세대 배터리 공략
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.