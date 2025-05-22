Collapse risk for 35-year home

동영상 고정 취소

Yesterday (May 20), the outer wall of a multi-family housing unit in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, bulged out, causing residents to feel anxious throughout the night.



As residents hurriedly evacuated to temporary accommodations, the city of Suwon began safety inspections.



Reporter Song Myung-hee has the story.



[Report]



A residential area densely populated with multi-family homes.



The outer wall of a four-story building has severely bulged.



The city gas pipes installed along the wall are also bent, and there are long cracks in the wall.



[Local resident/voice altered: "It has bulged a lot. You can still see it now, but it was less pronounced yesterday. The pipes weren't bent that much."]



The problem with the building was discovered around 5 PM yesterday.



[Multi-family housing resident/voice altered: "So we contacted 119. They told us to evacuate urgently and to only take our valuables."]



Ten residents from eight households living in the building hurriedly evacuated and moved to temporary accommodations provided by the city, while some spent the night nearby.



Most of them were elderly individuals living alone.



[Multi-family housing resident/voice altered: "I was so scared that I couldn't even speak or see; I just sat down there. I couldn't just leave without taking my medication and clothes..."]



The city of Suwon evacuated about ten residents from the neighboring building as well and began safety inspections.



The building was constructed 35 years ago in 1990.



The city of Suwon believes that the issue is likely due to the aging of the building's exterior bricks and plans to demolish the outer wall after obtaining consent from residents for a detailed inspection.



This is KBS News, Song Myung-hee.



