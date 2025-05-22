News 9

Fruit smuggling on the rise

[Anchor]

Last year, as the prices of fruits, especially pears, rose significantly, a group that had been smuggling pears from Yanbian, China, was caught.

Fresh fruits like apples and pears are prohibited from being imported.

This is a report by reporter Lee Soo-yeon.

[Report]

A forklift is unloading cargo from a container that came from China.

Inside the black-wrapped box are apple pears.

This variety of pear looks like an apple and is a specialty of Yanbian, China.

Fresh fruits like apples and pears are prohibited from being imported, and they were secretly brought in hidden among pet supplies.

The apple pears brought in this way were sold through social media platforms popular among Chinese people.

["This is indeed a Yanbian pear from China, right? (Yes.)"]

The apple pears caught through this smuggling weighed 1.2 tons.

As the prices of domestic apples and pears have risen sharply, Yanbian apple pears can also be sold at high prices.

In China, a box costs about 15,000 won, but in Korea, it is 120,000 won, an eightfold price increase.

[Kim Kyung-soo/Head of the Regional Investigation Team, Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency: "Items that cannot be imported domestically, such as prohibited imports, are also included. There is a significant price difference, so smuggling is done to gain economic benefits."]

In addition to strict quarantine on agricultural products, they also deceive customs by bringing in processed foods with lower tariff rates to avoid high tariffs.

Recently, as overseas direct purchases have increased, there have been many cases of evading quarantine through international mail or being caught while hiding items in personal luggage.

[Kim Jeong-hee/Director of the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency: "There are increasing cases where foreigners bring in fruits they used to eat in their home countries through mail or express delivery."]

Bringing fresh fruits or seedlings from overseas, even accidentally, can result in fines.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.

