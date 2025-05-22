Sky Daily reporter faces arrest

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A detention warrant hearing was held today (May 21) for a reporter who falsely reported on the day of the 12.3 emergency martial law that 99 Chinese spies were arrested at the National Election Commission training center.



The decision on whether to detain the reporter is expected to be made as early as tonight, as he is accused of obstructing the official duties of the Election Commission staff.



Shin Hyun-wook reports.



[Report]



The reporter, Mr. Heo, who wrote an article claiming that dozens of Chinese spies were arrested at the National Election Commission training center during the 12.3 emergency martial law, appeared in court.



The Seoul Central District Court held a detention warrant hearing for Mr. Heo, who is facing charges of obstructing official duties by deception.



[Heo ○○: "(What was the reason for reporting it knowing it was fake news?) ..."]



In January, Mr. Heo reported that the martial law troops and U.S. military arrested 99 Chinese spies at the National Election Commission training center.



The article also stated that the arrested spies were transported to a U.S. military base in Okinawa, Japan, and that they confessed to allegations of election interference.



However, at that time, both the National Election Commission and the U.S. Forces Korea immediately dismissed the claims as baseless.



Mr. Heo crucially cited a "U.S. military source" for his article, which turned out to be Mr. Ahn, a supporter of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Mr. Ahn claimed to be a U.S. military reserve and a CIA black operative, but investigations revealed that he was not a U.S. citizen and had never been to the United States.



Mr. Ahn, who was arrested and indicted for attempting to invade the Chinese embassy in South Korea while dressed as the popular movie character "Captain America," is awaiting a first trial verdict.



The police, who received a request for investigation from the Election Commission, searched Mr. Heo's office and the Sky Daily office last month.



The police stated that Mr. Heo obstructed the official duties of the Election Commission staff with false reporting and applied for a detention warrant for him on the 15th.



This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



