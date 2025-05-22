News 9

Seo Hyo-won’s last dance

After announcing her retirement from the national team following the World Championships, South Korean table tennis veteran Seo Hyo-won has returned her Taegeuk mark after the women's singles round of 32.

In the women's singles round of 32, Seo Hyo-won suffered a disappointing comeback loss to an unexpected Croatian player, and after the match, she shed the tears she had been holding back.

Since she declared that this tournament would be her last dance after returning her Taegeuk mark, it held special significance for Seo Hyo-won.

The 38-year-old's retirement from the national team was marked by a mix of regret and relief, and her junior Shin Yu-bin offered warm hugs along with applause.

[Seo Hyo-won/Table Tennis National Team: "My goal was not a gold medal, but just to 'play the table tennis I love for a long time,' and I feel like that dream has come true."]

