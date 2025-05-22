Fateful match for Son vs Man U

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tomorrow morning, the unavoidable Europa League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will take place.



It will be an important stage not only for Son Heung-min, who is eager for his first professional title, but also for Tottenham.



Our reporter Kim Hwa-young reports from Bilbao, Spain.



[Report]



Son Heung-min was overjoyed like a boy at the reunion with Llorente, who helped lead Tottenham to the Champions League final six years ago.



His relaxed demeanor, joking with teammates, quickly turned serious in front of the ball.



He showed a strong determination to break the 10-year drought without a title, honing his trademark quick sprint, finishing ability, and precise shooting skills.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "I just want to win the trophy, which nobody has done it for where I've been here, you know, in a ten years time."]



The desire to end the humiliation of not winning a title is shared by Tottenham, which has not won a trophy in 17 years.



They are already facing the worst records in the league, including the most losses in a single season and the lowest points ever.



When local media suggested that the outcome of the final could make coach Postecoglou a hero or a clown, coach Postecoglou was visibly emotional.



[Ange Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "I am not a clown and I never will be. Nothing wrong with my future. Don't stress me. Just sleep easy at night. I'll be okay."]



The positive aspect is that Tottenham has a perfect record of 3 wins in 3 matches against Manchester United this season.



In particular, Son Heung-min, who sank Manchester United with a potential Puskás Award-winning banana kick goal last December, is determined to revive those good memories.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "It's going to be a very tough game and difficult game, but we just got to do our things and concentrate ourselves. Tomorrow I hope I can give my smile and the trophy."]



There are about 6 hours left until the final kickoff.



It remains to be seen whether Son Heung-min's earnest desire for victory will resonate, as all eyes are on the fierce battle that will unfold over 90 minutes.



This is Kim Hwa-young from KBS News in Bilbao.



