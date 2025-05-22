De Bruyne’s farewell match

동영상 고정 취소

In a tearful home farewell match, Kevin De Bruyne, who has led Manchester City as the strongest team in the Premier League for the past decade, took the field.



Marmoush, dubbed the next Salah, celebrated the victory with an incredible goal.



The Etihad Stadium was filled with deep regret from the home fans of Manchester City, who did not want to say goodbye to 'King De Bruyne'.



Just 14 minutes into the first half, the Egyptian star Marmoush scored a million-dollar wonder goal.



["We came to pay homage to Kevin De Bruyne, having seen one of the greatest goals ever scored here."]



De Bruyne had a golden opportunity to score a farewell goal after receiving a pass from Marmoush, but unfortunately, he hit the post.



After the match, tears streamed down Guardiola's face as he had to say goodbye to De Bruyne, the heart of Manchester City.



To honor De Bruyne, the club has decided to erect a statue outside the stadium.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!